We’ve officially hit that time of year where, probably, anyone out there itching to farm or garden is starting to dream of the 2026 growing season. For those of us in Upstate New York, gardening zone 5B, we have a bit of a ways to go… but I generally find February to be a great month to get ready for all of the gardening to come by April of this year.

As I found last year during my first full year gardening, the growing season does sneak up on you, and with the technology available to us today, you can technically get some plants started indoors as soon as this week.

I am hoping to get the majority of my plants out into my little greenhouse I am building… once the temperature decides to go above -6 degrees Fahrenheit (fingers crossed we’re out of the woods with the insanely cold temperatures).

In this article, I am going to give you a rough estimate of what I plan to buy/necessary inputs to expand my farming, on foot, at my property this year.

As I always say: no two land parcels, businesses, or homesteads are the same, which is why I hope you will use this estimate as a starting point in your own journey.

Still, I enjoy being financially transparent, and have since the beginning of my entrepreneurial adventures nearly a decade ago as a freelance writer. So without further ado, here is my 2026 farming budget (from now until July) and how much I plan to spend.