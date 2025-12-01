We are living through the largest wealth transfer of our lifetimes right now. It kicked off in 2023 and will complete come 2043.

What is this “asset” I am referencing?

Farmland, of course!

Over the next 18-years, around $24 trillion dollars worth of farmland and farming assets will change hands. The average age of the American farmer is now over 60, which means the land and structures they are in ownership of will transfer to either 1) their children or 2) strangers/companies.

Sadly, big solar and wind developers, private equity firms, and developers know this wealth transfer is happening, which is why they’re showing up to aging farmers’ doorsteps to get in on the action before the deal makes it to the public.

It’s a much better future for you and me if everyday people snatch up some of this land. And no, you don’t need 100 acres to call yourself “a real farmer.” Many have detailed how much yield is possible on less than 1 acre. I can concur as someone who worked around 1-2 acres at my homestead this year, a few acres is all a family will ever need (though I know some of you want 10+ acres to create a buffer between you and neighbors).

Whereas we witnessed a mass migration from rural to urban settings around our country over the last 100-years, I believe we are going to see a reverse on that trend (slightly) with “city-slickers” deciding to give the country a chance. They know our food system, prices, the chemicals on everything we consume, and the quality of life in our cities isn’t as alluring anymore.

And that’s where I come into the picture. I did just that in 2023 and have been detailing my experiences ever since on here. I just wrapped up a 20-week series on all of the different unconventional ways you can finance this land if you’re strapped for cash. I’ve also shared what different elements of my homestead, like installing a driveway, cost me personally.

For those who are feeling the call to buy some land to call your own in 2026, I am going to very generally in a 101 format breakdown in this article everything you need to know. I knew very little when I bought my land in 2023… and I got lucky with some things. You don’t have to tempt fate like I did!

So without further ado, let’s dive in to my official 2026 land buying guide.