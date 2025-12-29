You live and you learn… it’s true. In fact, I would argue that homesteading forces a person to learn more actively and constantly than anything else I have ever done. To homestead is to learn every day of your life. But, I believe we were meant to learn that constantly, which is why so many people are feeling dissatisfied by the predictability of their 9-to-5s today.

I showed up to 2025 with barely any gardening or farming knowledge. I do have experience growing up with chickens, ponies, cats, ducks, etc., so I can’t claim I had no prior knowledge with my chickens or rabbits. But as for tending to the land, attracting pollinators, growing crops, gardening, managing weeds, and choosing plants for my property, I truly came at this year with nothing more than some books.

As the freezing rain falls outside my window right now, and the sun setting by 5PM tells me there are many more months of winter in these frigid parts, I feel it’s a perfect time to reflect on what I will not be doing on my property come April 2026.

I arrived at this list based off things I did in 2025 that wasted my time, money, resources, and sanity. I also am listing things I realize I did to appease other people and communities that told me how I “ought to work my land” in their eyes.

No two parcels of land are the same, which is why it’s so important to follow your own unique mission on your land.

So without further ado, here are 5 costly and/or pointless things I will not be doing on my homestead in 2026.