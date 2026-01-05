For decades, American cities received a net gain of new residents leaving rural areas to set up shop in metropolises. In fact, this trend started over 100-years ago in the 1920s, when new jobs, industrialization, and the automobile made it more appealing to live in areas with businesses hiring and specialty stores.

A mass exodus out of rural America never stopped… until 2023.

Recent U.S. Census data estimates that rural counties (nonmetro) had a net gain of about 240,000 residents from people moving there between 2023 and 2024, meaning more people moved into rural areas than left them.

Longer-term estimates show that domestic migration contributed significantly to rural growth: from 2021–2024, rural areas experienced a net inflow of about 670,000 people.

What caused a 100-year consistent trend to reverse itself so suddenly?

Researchers point to a multitude of things, from the pandemic and new work-from-home culture, to a lack of safety in American cities.

If you are reading this today, perhaps you are one of these people who are tired of eating food flown 4,000 miles into grocery stores while shouldering an unaffordable monthly rental payment of $2,800. The standard of living in American cities has become difficult even for those with successful jobs to support. People are tired of running on the hamster wheel with their only exposure to nature on a weekly basis being the few trees left to line the concrete jungle below.

We are living through the largest wealth transfer of our lifetimes in the form of farmland and rural structures, as $24 trillion dollars worth of arable land is now changing hands from 2026 through 2043. There will never be a better time for you to “reverse” your urban lifestyle and get your hands on some of this land.

Whether you’ve never bought land before, you’ve never lived in rural settings, or you’re considering adding raw land to your portfolio for 2026, in this article, I am going to break down 5 critically important things that you should do FIRST before pulling the trigger on your acreage.

I went through this process in 2023 and 2024 and fully believe we will have a better future if everyday Americans buy this land as opposed to corporations, developers, and solar complexes.

So without further ado, let’s look at what you should do right away when buying land.