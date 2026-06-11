House of Green

House of Green

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynks61's avatar
Lynks61
7h

There was a man who had called into MOATS and brought up your name to follow you. Didn’t catch his name but he believes you can help bring attention to what is happening in your area of them trying to sneak in the Data Centers

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexandra Fasulo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture