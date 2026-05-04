House of Green

House of Green

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Cat Thompson's avatar
Cat Thompson
9h

Can I just say what an archetype of Justice you have become? I have been watching you from the beginning and am so impressed by your diligence, your passion and your fortitude. You give me hope in the dark hours of the night when all seems lost. Thank you for everything you do, for your unflagging spirit and passion, and your stellar sense of right and wrong.

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Jason Bavington's avatar
Jason Bavington
9h

AMAZING!!! FANTASTIC!!! WOOOOOHOOOOOO! The Universe does indeed work in mystery ways. Keep exposing that darkness to light and love. That is the beautiful long game that wins this in the end.

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