There are some days I sit here and think to myself: I couldn’t come up with this stuff if I tried. I am referencing the aggressive, haphazard, and dystopian push to blanket every inch of Upstate New York in solar panels.

First, it was the prime farmland using an altered soil classification system that only a state like New York could conjure. Then it was our imperiled grassland habitats and endangered species. Along the way, they threw our wetlands and rivers into the mix.

And this week, now it’s our drinking water. Yes, the water we drink… straight out of our reservoirs.

Senate/Assembly bill S4571B/A6577B would create a NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) "floating solar incentive and education program" that would provide access to financing resources for floating solar development.

As we have seen with other pieces of solar legislation, S4571 is intentionally drafted to be very broad. This gives the portion of our legislature that is completely co-opted by foreign influence through the renewable energy sector the ability to change, pivot, and introduce new elements as the foreign solar and wind corporations demand it.

For example, inside the bill, the definition of floating solar is broad and explicitly includes "canals, lakes, reservoirs, and ponds."

Other broad elements of the legislation include:

The bill does not contain Adirondack-specific exclusions.

The bill itself does not establish a size cap for projects.

It envisions financing assistance through NYSERDA or other public/private sources.

NYSERDA receives its funding from our taxes and the delivery charges on our electric bills. These funds are also collected via hidden surcharges on utility bills (like the Clean Energy Fund). Therefore, any “grant” program for renewable energy being run out of NYSERDA is funded by us, the tax-paying residents of New York State.

In fact, NYSERDA currently holds $2 to $2.4 billion dollars in unspent ratepayer funds. It needs this amount of money to be able to court foreign renewable developers - or, in the case of establishing a financing system for floating solar, NYSERDA has the money to issue credits and subsidies to corporations as they demand them.

Key questions that remain unanswered in this broad piece of legislation include:

How much surface coverage should be allowed?

Should natural lakes be treated differently from man-made reservoirs?

What about recreation and wildlife?

Who pays?

Like the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) solar complexes rural Upstate New York towns are battling, this piece of legislation does not require comprehensive statewide standards for microplastic monitoring, panel breakage response, end-of-life removal bonding, water-quality testing, and wildlife monitoring.

It’s a piece of legislation built on something that “sounds good” with no concrete plan for managing floating panels filled with microplastics, heavy metals, sometimes PFAS, and glass shards sitting above the water we drink.

Potato growing associations nationwide will not farm a single inch of farmland that sat below solar panels. This is because there is documented evidence of the panels depositing plastics, heavy metals, glass shards, and pieces of concrete. As we have seen in solar installations across the Midwest, one wind storm, hail storm, or tornado leaves a superfund site that the solar developer will try to get out of cleaning up claiming a “natural disaster” absolves them of their obligation.

Kelly Turner with the Potato Growers of Michigan reported this to Brownfield Ag News:

“When solar systems are removed, it leaves behind little, tiny pieces of metal, plastic, and chunks of cement and that kind of stuff that potatoes will grow around,” she shares. “What happens if something gets through and someone gets hurt? The risk just isn’t worth it.”

Now imagine putting these panels over the water we drink? Over our recreational lakes and ponds? How could this even be up for discussion?

Regulatory capture on steroids

The wind and solar industries have so obviously and blatantly captured our NYS government and governor’s office that I continue to be shocked by their unapologetic pursuit to absolutely destroy our Upstate New York environment. So much money is being exchanged between our state government and foreign renewable corporations in the form of subsidies, credits, and grant programs that at this point, the only conclusion that can be drawn is that they are willing to chance lawsuits, arrests, and bad media coverage for the hundreds of millions that’s being laundered.

Floating solar is no different.

As I have uncovered with ORES, this shadow agency allows the foreign developers themselves to hire their own engineers and environmental assessments for the very projects they intend to build out. If that sounds like a conflict of interest: it’s because it is. And it’s intentional.

In the case of Horseshoe Solar where Invenergy was given the green light to drill under the Genesee River 7 times, since ORES doesn’t monitor the corporations, Invenergy outsourced the job to a company that punctured their aquifer and reported water filling in around the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) sites in 3 different places.

Additionally, ORES has issued a final siting permit nearly 100% of the time to every single solar and wind application in its pipeline. They don’t even try to hide it.

And with one-party-rule holding Albany hostage, there is no political balance inserted in these conversations at any level.

What about the wildlife?

I have been asking myself this question since September. The green energy movement is full of people who, fundamentally, hate our nature and wildlife. They are working as diligently as possible to destroy endangered species nesting sites, our national bird, and imperiled habitats that previously carried DEC-granted environmental distinctions.

I find myself constantly explaining 7th grade-level science that the green energy lobbyists seem to have forgotten. Let’s talk about what massive arrays of panels placed over lake ecosystems will do to the life that inhabits them.

Lakes and reservoirs evolved to receive sunlight. If you cover part of the surface with solar panels, less sunlight reaches the water. This then reduces the growth of aquatic plants beneath the array, as well as reduces algae production. Over time, this alters the food web that supports insects, zooplankton, and eventually fish.

Additionally, the shaded area stays cooler. Temperature differences alters fish distribution and feeding patterns.

Lastly, aquatic plants produce oxygen through photosynthesis. If enough light is blocked, plant growth will decrease and oxygen production will decrease.

This is science 101, folks.

Since this legislation has no information on the maximum amount of space the panels will be allowed to occupy over our bodies of water, there is no way to measure the true environmental impact, yet again, that will occur to the wildlife of New York State.

Destroying the environment to “save the environment”

These people will destroy our physical environment, drinking water, and wildlife long before we’re “carbon neutral.” Unless the money-laundering machine between our state government and foreign governments/corporations is broken, these politicians know no limits in what is one of the biggest scams ever peddled on the American public.

I try to avoid using spiritual terms in my writing, but at this point, there is only one word to sum up what we are witnessing here, and that word is “demonic.” These people have such a deeply engrained hatred of our physical world that it is unsettling for me to cover these topics on here.

But since our mainstream media has tried, in every way possible, to shield the public from the real impacts of the green energy movement, I believe it is incredibly important that I continue to share this information with you all.

Is your state trying to install solar panels over the water that you drink? Let me know below. Lots to come in the battle against foreign solar destruction in New York and beyond. We have another lawsuit on the way as well. Stick around!

Where the bill is right now

As of today (June 8, 2026), the bill has passed the New York Senate and has an Assembly companion bill (A6577B). The Senate version (S4571B) is advancing through the Senate and reaching third reading.

FURTHER READING