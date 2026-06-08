House of Green

House of Green

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Aubrey, Yo!'s avatar
Aubrey, Yo!
3d

What I don't understand is why are these people always trying to push the harmful ‘solutions’ instead of going for the most obvious (in my head) solution of putting the solar ON the buildings in the areas they're just going to cart the electricity over to anyway? Why are they trying to kill nature when they can just utilize already built buildings? None of their tactics make sense, but it seems like what does make sense is poo poo’d away like nah, that makes too much sense.

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Mark Corney's avatar
Mark Corney
3d

Something "demonic" is definitely trying to destroy humanity. Is it people against people or something else trying to destroy every single human being? Don't know yet. But if we all work to root the evil out, wherever we find it, hopefully we will leave the world a better place after we are gone.

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