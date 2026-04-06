House of Green

House of Green

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Denise's avatar
Denise
6h

I have no words. I can honestly say, I am speechless. So. To recap. ORES can override Town, County and State regulations to take 3800 acres of pristine, wild land, destroy it and all the animals that live on it and use it to survive to erect solar panels next to the Amish business and homes. What the actual hell? Can the lawyers get an immediate injunction to halt this? How rhey can build with less than 500 ft setback alone is shocking.

I fear they killed those eagles. No eagles, no problem.

This has to stop. Thank you for taking up this fight. I pray New Yorkers remember this in November.

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6 replies by Alexandra Fasulo and others
Ra Pra's avatar
Ra Pra
6h

My heart hurts reading this. Please keep up your fight. US Supreme Court if necessary. Wont find any help from NY State.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
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