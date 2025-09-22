Before I dive into this article, I do want to point out that if you feel the family or prior owner of the land that’s now in foreclosure deserves their land still, or deserves to get it back, there are ways to coordinate that with the local town or community.

One video always goes viral on social media of a young farmer at an auction for his grandfather’s farm after his grandfather passed away. The entire town stayed silent so the young man could buy the farm back for a very low rate. It’s a reminder that no two situations are the same. Still, for thousands of these sales that occur nationwide every year, the sales don’t come with the same story. Instead, valuable American farmland and houses pass through the system right into the hands of developers and investors who plan to bulldoze the property into the ground to make way for expensive housing units or commercial buildings.

As I always say: I would much rather regular Americans feeling the call to steward our land get their hands on these deals before they fall into the wrong hands. Therefore, I feel it’s my duty to dive into this topic today as a legitimate way for you to find land or rural structures for a very affordable rate. Of course, anytime something is at a discount, there’s a catch, which I will be breaking down below, as well as how you can find and vet these kinds of sales.

With the biggest wealth transfer of our lives now underway in the form of American farmland, we have no time to waste!

Let’s get into it.