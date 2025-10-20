Across the US, thousands of schools, universities, and churches are sitting on unused land, from small city lots to dozens of rural acres. Many of these institutions are mission-driven. They care about feeding people, helping the environment, or building community more than maximizing land profit.

Therefore, these parties are open to working with homesteaders, conservationists, or small farmers on a joint mission that will better the land, the environment, and the people around it.

That opens up the option to partner, lease, or steward land long-term, often at very low cost. If you’re someone who wants, more than anything, to start working an acre or two, but you don’t have tens of thousands of dollars in your bank account, this is absolutely a viable avenue to making that happen.

Of course, whenever land is low cost, there is a “catch.” In this case, it may be either working with other parties in a collaborative way, leasing the land at first, or following the rules set forth by the nonprofit. Still, it’s a respectable way to get your hands dirty and benefit from community networks already in place that will make your small homestead or garden dream a reality.

In this article, I am going to explore how you can find these deals, how to structure or arrange them, the pros and cons of accessing land in this way, and examples of institutions already doing this with private citizens.

Let’s dive in!