House of Green

House of Green

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
2d

Thank you for all this, for your work, fighting a new kind of mining that strips us of farmable and wild land.

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Walter's avatar
Walter
2d

I cannot wait to read this. I read something similar on Instagram but it was the Sabbath. Truly amazing. These New York and Michigan gangsters are certainly coming to take their pound of flesh. Lord willing, the sting is yet to come. Thanks for the link to the complaint line. They get tired of you after a while. Hehe

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