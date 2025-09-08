“It takes a village…” and it used to for thousands of years as humans function best when surrounded by a small group of people that they rely on for help, resources, support, and money.

Most Americans have exited the village-way-of-life over the last century to set up shop in sprawling suburbs and urban settings. We’ve traded the closeness and support network of a village for the convenience, money, and access of a city. Has this made our quality of life better? In a material sense, yes. Has this made us emotionally, mentally, or spiritually better? Absolutely not.

That’s why you’re reading this article today. Everyone is lonely. Americans have never lived as isolated as they do today. That’s why millions across this country are dreaming up owning their own acreage, farming or gardening, raising their family in nature, growing pesticide-free food, and integrating into the environment we said goodbye to after WWII.

The biggest barrier to entry is the cost of land. Land is expensive in this country right now, which is why I am exploring alternative ways for you to get your hands on this land anyway.

Crowdfunding, also known as raising money from a set group of people, has come a long way today thanks to sites like Kickstarter and GoFundMe. People are using these sites to raise the money they need to start ecovillages, homesteads, or their own personal organic farming ventures that investors receive benefits from.

In this article, I am going to explore the three different ways you can crowdfund your dream land, the pros and cons to pursuing this avenue, how to set up successful campaigns, and how you can get started doing this ASAP.

Let’s begin.