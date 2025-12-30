House of Green

Tim Smith
3d

It's not only the solar farms that causes environmental damage, its also the Offshore winds farms that are happening off the east coast that we were trying to stop. Sadly the offshore damage has already been done.

Thank you for your effort to stop the solar madness before it begins.

Stephen Holmes
3d

Excellent article! Unfortunately, only farmers and hippies care about proper land stewardship. Solar companies are “pretending” to be legitimate green power sources, but are actually crafting straw man corporations to sell to gullible venture capitalists for billions of dollars OR selling pretend “carbon credits” generated by “green energy “ to other companies as a form of pollution currency. (Most of Tesla’s profits currently are from selling these “pretend carbon credits” to the gasoline powered automakers. It’s a giant shell game. These solar farms will now own farm land as an asset to sell off when the grift collapses. But, everyone is making money- the person selling the land, the county collecting the taxes, the “green energy companies” selling the carbon credits and the polluting companies getting a tax break for buying pretend currency. As long as everyone is making money- this grift will never stop. Sorry. Crony capitalism always beats out the people who want to make a real difference in the world.

43 more comments...

