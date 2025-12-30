Right now, thousands of solar panels that have been anchored into destroyed soil across New York State sit covered in ice, snow, and sleet, shielded from the sun’s rays during our infamously dark and cloudy winter that envelops the land up here.

It’s why these panels will only generate 5 to 10% of their potential power during these months.

The summer’s aren’t much better here. The accepted annual average is 15-17% of total power potential at solar “farms” in Upstate New York.

In any open market, a company that performs at only 5% of its potential for half of the year would fail, right? Right. It would be unfeasible. It’s why around 25% of new businesses throughout the U.S. will fail in their first year… they don’t get the special protection, backing, or access to financing that (foreign) solar and wind companies get.

Allow me to explain.

PPAs are NOT the primary profit driver

A PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) sets the price a utility will pay per MWh for electricity generated. In New York, PPA rates are often low, especially compared to the massive capital costs of development.

If a solar corporation had to rely strictly on PPAs, establishing a solar industrial complex would be unfeasible. It wouldn’t even be on the table. Why?

PPA prices have declined sharply in competitive markets and often barely cover debt service. PPAs also lock developers in for 20–30 years at fixed prices.

But most importantly… solar output is uncertain (snow, cloud cover, curtailment, etc.). In Upstate New York, solar output at our solar industrial complexes is pathetic. It’s why developers and New York State avoid discussing the actual productivity of the complex they are intent on building over protected grassland habitat.

New York State knows the PPAs aren’t attractive to foreign corporations… so they came up with a solution.

The real money: RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates)

A Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) is a separate commodity from electricity. In NYSERDA Tier 1 REC contracts, the state pays developers for each MWh of renewable attribute, independent of the actual sale of the electricity.

A developer stands to earn 2–3× more from RECs than from selling the electricity itself.

This is extremely lucrative for them. Why?

RECs are guaranteed by New York State, are paid even if the electricity isn’t needed locally, can be contracted for 20 years, and are often front-loaded into financing.

RECs shield the foreign corporations from having to operate in an open market with supply and demand. They are rewarded for simply going through the “act” of setting up a solar industrial complex.

Diesel generators help them meet contract milestones to trigger RECs

I can’t tell you how many people have reached out to me to tell me about these generators. I have had people email, call, text, and direct message me, including engineers, commercial drivers, and government personnel, proclaiming they have been witness to these solar complexes wheeling in fossil fuel-powered generators to “bump up” the numbers.

What I learned this week is that these generators serve a much more important role than bumping up output for the solar corporations. Since these companies exist independent of the open market, their overall output doesn’t matter to them.

However, they must meet their contract milestones to trigger REC contracts. They need “test energy” to qualify the site as operational to cash in on the rewards that await them.

They need to hit the milestone that unlocks REC payments and tax credit financing.

It’s not because the solar farm needs diesel to run… it’s because the financial clock starts ticking once the site is declared “commercially operational.”

The largest hidden revenue stream

I had heard about RECs and diesel generators in the past. In a way, I knew they existed. What I did not know is that “initial contracts to build” are actually the largest hidden revenue stream to these corporations.

Allow me to explain.

Developers make money through:

Development Fees

These are paid to themselves or their parent company once the project reaches key milestones (site control, permits, interconnection, financing close).

Development fees are often millions of dollars per milestone.

EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) Fees

Many developers also own their own EPC company, and charge the project entity a markup.

Flip structures with tax equity investors

Large institutions (banks, private equity, insurance companies) buy into the project to harvest tax credits, and pay developers massive upfront sums for the privilege.

When you combine all three of these benefits, you get a scenario where the developer profits before a single watt of energy is delivered.

And therein lies the massive problem.

This business model rewards early milestones more than long-term ecological stewardship. This is why my mind is constantly blown at the extensive redactions and blatant environmental destruction that is going to occur at Fort Edward Solar. In some ways, Boralex and ORES are barely hiding what they are going to do to designated grassland.

This has confused me… until now.

They don’t care what happens to the environment. They don’t care if they are caught. All they care about is hitting these milestones and getting the first panel in the ground to unlock front-loaded benefits.

Many developers even sell the project to a new owner after permits are secured.

They profit simply from getting approval, not from operating the facility.

This is a catastrophic business model for the environment and the protection of our prime American farmland. If a corporation, most of which are foreign, to the United States is allowed to access 1) protected habitat 2) grasslands and wetlands and 3) prime farmland and/or farmland still being used to grow food without any legal repercussions while ORES operates in the background to shield them from local public commentary, zoning ordinances, and conservation easement restrictions (this is happening in Fort Edward), you get the purest form of corporate destruction and greed imaginable.

This is the largest “green energy” money scam and land grab of our lifetimes. They are going to see what they can get away with here until we all wake up. If they planned to put these panels in commercial zones or on brownfield sites, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.

The environmental destruction that is going to ensue if we do not fight back is more permanent than anyone realizes.

For legal purposes, all of this is speculation.

Lots to come here at Fort Edward Solar… so stay tuned.

