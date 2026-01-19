“I can’t buy land. It’s way too expensive.”

So many people say this to me on social media every day.

It’s because they believe they need to pay in all cash to get their hands on something like 3 acres of undeveloped rural land in the town over from theirs.

I thought the same thing back in 2023 when I was dreaming about stewarding land in Upstate New York. No one had told me otherwise. In fact, I had studied, passed, and held a real estate license in the state of Florida at the time (I have since let it lapsed and never once showed a house). Never once while studying for that test was it mentioned that individuals can get loans for undeveloped/agricultural acreage in this country.

Talk about an untapped market for a real estate agent!

So there I was, looking at a listing on Zillow that showed the prettiest 6.74 acres I had ever beheld, knowing full well I would not be able to buy that land in all cash and proceed to develop it in any sort of way.

Luckily I am someone who very stubbornly researches just about any idea that pops into my head. I had the idea to research being able to finance raw land after I did a drive by and knew, deep in my soul, I had to have those 6.74 acres of land.

To my amazement, I discovered the Farm Credit System… and the rest was history.

In this article, I am going to cover how to identify areas where you can shop for rural land, how to find the land itself using tools like Zillow, how to critique the land at first glance, and finally, how to finance the land if you are strapped for cash.

We are living through the greatest wealth transfer of our lifetimes in the form of farmland. $24 trillion dollars worth of farming is now changing hands as farmers age or pass on. We desperately need everyday people to snatch up some of this acreage for a future of smaller scale, more localized farming.

So without further ado, here’s how to buy land if you never have before.