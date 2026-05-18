House of Green

House of Green

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
13h

I saw similar tactics when I was on our towns Planning Board, but in those instances it was the developers underhanded attempt to re-classify Federal soil classifications to allow for less costly or little water run-off mitigation.

That more extensive run-off mitigation literally can save the lives of people living downstream of the new development, in our town and others, but the developers, whose only interest is huge profits, could not care less about residents lives, property or safety

My large township is bounded on all sides by rivers. What with nearly unfettered development during the 80/90's and continued selloff of local farmlands for development, we have 100 year floods on a regular, near yearly basis. Ordinances are now in place to help mitigate the dangers but they came too late for many areas here. We also have forced low-income housing demanded of us in ever increasing numbers, enforced by rabid state social justice warriors who create unrealistic housing units numbers our of thin air, thereby allowing developers to build far more units than would normally be allowed under our regs. If towns do not bow to their demands, developers file suit and activist judges unfettered by law or justice, always find in favor of the developers - be damned to the residents downstream.

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
13h

This "reclssification" ha been going on for a long time. A local housing development is/will be constructed on land deemed by USDA as "not suitable for building" and prime farmland. Mostly because of drainage issues related to soil composition and drainage (a lot of fine clays).

If properly tilled, its quite productive; moreso, if well-manured.

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