If you can’t play by the rules of the game and win, then you change the game entirely. That’s how New York State has been playing for decades. Perhaps the state took a page out of Machievelli’s book when he proclaimed, “never play fair in a game where others cheat.”

In this case, cheating still wouldn’t have awarded foreign solar and wind corporations the money breaks they seek when forcing commercial renewable complexes on Upstate New York.

So New York State changed the game entirely.

To get around USDA prime farmland soil designations, New York State is using its own soil classification system, Mineral Soil Groups (MSGs), when siting commercial solar and wind complexes.

New York created the Agricultural Land Classification/MSG system in the 1970s as part of the state’s agricultural assessment tax program.

The statute, New York Agriculture & Markets Law §304-a, was originally enacted in 1971 as part of the broader agricultural districts and farmland assessment framework created to reduce property taxes on farmland and discourage development pressure on farms.

As the NYS Department of Tax and Finance admits for the MSG system: “The sole purpose of the agricultural assessment values per acre is to compute agricultural assessments.”

MSGs stayed in the realm of tax assessment for decades. That is… until the 2019 CLCPA (Climate Act) created a mad-dash for “clean energy.”

Suddenly, a system that was created for tax assessments was being used for utility-scale renewable energy siting. Since the MSG system already existed within the bloated layers of New York State bureaucracy, it was instantly at the disposal of those trying to find a way to claim solar and wind complexes were not devouring prime and productive farmland acreage.

MSGs explained

Instead of using the USDA’s national “Prime Farmland” framework, New York assigns soils into 10 Mineral Soil Groups (MSG 1 through MSG 10) based on a state-calculated “soil productivity index.”

The lower the MSG number, the more agriculturally productive the soil is considered. MSG 1-4 soils are, therefore, classified as “Highly Productive Agricultural Soils.”

Here’s where this matters for siting solar.

Those classifications (MSG 1-4) can trigger agricultural mitigation payments, drainage protections, and restoration requirements. If solar is sited on MSG 1-4 soils, the foreign solar developer has to pay to “mitigate” the loss of the soil. The money is often given to farmland funds and easement nonprofits. If the soil falls in MSG 5-10, the developer, typically, does not need to financially offset the farmland loss.

Even more nefariously… the MSG system is updated annually by New York’s Department of Agriculture & Markets. So, soils that were ranked at MSG 3 one year can suddenly become MSG 5 the following year.

This is exactly what happened between the years of 2020 and 2022. Soils that were ranked at MSG 3 and 4 became MSG 5 and 6 at the same time as the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) siting solar projects on what would be considered prime farmland by USDA standards.

Since New York can annually decide which soils it ranks as MSG 1-4, it can also decide that specific soils have “potentially” multiple different MSG designations. For example, as NYSERDA’s own 2025 soils dataset states: “the Albany County soil Hamlin can potentially be designated with a MSG value of 1, 3 or 5.”

In contrast, the USDA puts a very significant amount of scientific and institutional effort into identifying prime farmland soils. The system has been built over nearly a century and is primarily managed through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The USDA system is based on field soil surveys, not just satellite mapping. Soil scientists physically sample and analyze drainage, slope, texture, depth, organic matter, permeability, erosion risk, water table, and climate capability.

Counties across the U.S. were systematically mapped over decades. This was not a fast, “annual” process.

A side-by-side comparison

Mill Point Solar, sited for the Town of Glen in Montgomery County, New York, is home to a significant amount of prime farmland soils. ORES steamrolled the town to issue the final permit against the wishes of the Town Supervisor, County Attorney, and Amish communities. ORES refused to provide a formal adjudicatory hearing during the Mill Point Solar permitting process.

That is why the Town of Glen and Montgomery County have both filed lawsuits against ORES.

The below chart shows a side-by-side comparison of the USDA soil classification system when compared to MSGs.

Note: this chart is from the beginning of the project. There has been minor changes since.

As you can see, the difference is shocking. The USDA would consider the area to contain 1,900.98 acres of USDA prime farmland while NYS is claiming only 264.66 acres contain prime farmland.

The state is doing this for two reasons:

Lower the financial burden on the solar developer for mitigation costs Minimize public outrage at the loss of land that was feeding us

A looming food autonomy crisis

If ORES allows these developers to continue destroying thousands of acres of USDA prime farmland at every complex, what will New York State do years from now when we have an inevitable food autonomy crisis?

I want to thank the people of Montgomery County, the Town of Glen, and those behind GlenFARMLand for teaching me about MSGs and flagging this to my attention. I also want to thank them for making that outstanding chart I have included above.

This is not information that the state has released for public viewing. Private citizens had to research, compile data, and create charts to share the reality of the MSG system.

Should a state be allowed to opt out of the USDA soil classification system to grant foreign corporations access to our best soils while they circumvent paying into mitigation funds for agricultural destruction?

I think you all know my answer to that question.

There is power in reporting what communistic state governments don’t want the people to know. I will keep reporting what I learn on here for you all. There is much to come. I thank you for being here.

Have you noticed this kind of cheating in your state to court solar and wind developers? Let me know below.

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