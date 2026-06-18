House of Green

House of Green

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Ted Rorschalk's avatar
Ted Rorschalk
2d

Beautiful! Bravo and damn the torpedoes.

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russell cockrum's avatar
russell cockrum
2d

Hello from Tennessee; Recently wrote a scathing letter about Kathy Holcum and the danger she and her ilk are causing. Where I am from the land is sacred. We are to be good stewards. This is a Commandment !!

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