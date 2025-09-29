You want the farm, or the land, or the homestead, but it’s just too expensive.

That’s the reality for many Americans today who want to own a few acres they can call their own. They’re priced out of the market. It’s a real estate phenomenon that has hit the millennial generation hard. It’s not that millennials don’t want the backyard… it’s that they can’t afford it.

Therefore, I am going to go over how you can find ‘cheap’ quality land throughout the US priced at $2,500 or less per acre.

Yes, this land exists if you know where to find it. The beauty of our country is no two towns, villages, or counties were created the same, which is why a state like New York, for example, can hold some of the most expensive parcels of land, as well as some of the cheapest, in the country.

And for financing this cheap land, don’t forget to read through my ‘unconventional ways to buy land’ series where I am breaking down everything from starting eco-villages and setting up crowdfunding campaigns, to getting loans from the USDA and Farm Credit for your land purchase.

We are now living through the largest wealth transfer of our lifetimes in the form of farmland. This land is changing hands as aging farmers retire, sell, or pass on. There will never be a better time to buy this land… if you know where to look for it.

So without further ado, here’s how to find ‘cheap’ farmland that’s still worth buying around the US.