House of Green

House of Green

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Abner's avatar
Abner
1d

Wonderful work, you’re chipping away at the foundation. It will indeed bring about the collapse.

Thanks

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1d

I sent this article to the editor of North Country This Week here in Potsdam, NY. Thanks for your work. The green energy boondoggle is black in it's heart.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
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