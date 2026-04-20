As of today, April 20, 2026, 3 of the 7 holes that were drilled using Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) at Horseshoe Solar in Rush and Caledonia, New York are filling with water. That comes to a 42.8% failure rate for the HDD that was performed by Invenergy, the lead developer behind Horseshoe Solar, and any third-parties contracted to connect the arrays on both the Rush and Caledonia sides of the river.

Since the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) does not monitor developers onsite, solar and wind corporations are enjoying a “Wild West” at their designated complexes.

This past February, Invenergy punctured the aquifer onsite, leading to a surge of 50-100 gallons of water/minute. In the permit modification request, it showed the company delayed informing the state of the puncture. Once there was no way around admitting they had punctured the aquifer, Invenergy submitted a hastily-filled out permit modification request that ORES, nearly 100% of the time, rubber-stamps so the companies can continue (the faster they complete these projects, the more green energy subsidies and credits are awarded).

In a funny twist of events, this past March, when ORES took a “tour” of the punctured aquifer, one of the ORES “staff” that was dispatched to the site was the same individual who escorted me out of the Department of Public Service building in Albany when I tried to make an appointment to meet with ORES. At the time, he told me he was a DPS Liaison. This past March, the DPS Liaison doubled as an HDD site inspector. They sure do wear a lot of hats at ORES!

On the ground at Horseshoe Solar

As of April 10, 2026, hole #4 of the HDD plan (referred to as HDD#4) had water filling in around the conduit at Horseshoe Solar.

Invenergy requested another “minor” modification to their permit of the HDD plans (Minor Modification Request No.5) to allow them to drill yet another hole five feet away and parallel to the water-filled hole HDD#4.

The permit modification is as follows:

The new hole would not go under the Genesee River because the water seepage is believed to be entering the hole on the Caledonia side of the Genesee.

The “minor” modification, when permitted, would allow Invenergy to add grout to the new hole in hopes that the grout would find it’s way to HDD#4, fill in around the conduit and therefore block the water seepage along the 100-300 feet of HDD#4.

Invenergy had reported that the accumulated seepage was exiting the top of HDD#4 at a rate of 5-10 gallons per minute.

Considering the area has karst soil during a wet spring season, the residents of Rush and Caledonia, New York are bracing themselves for additional hole failures.

Who is signing these permit modifications?

Alon Dominitz signed the permit modification request this week that gives Invenergy the go-ahead to insert a polyurethane-based foam that’s injected as a liquid, travels through the ground, and then expands to seal water pathways.

Questions those have living around Horseshoe Solar, rightfully, include:

How far does it travel before settling?

What pathways does it follow in fractured or karst ground?

Dominitz has a background in dam management for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Dominitz rubber-stamped the Horseshoe Solar permit modification request, going on to state:

“The Office has reviewed the Permittee’s request and concludes that the proposed modifications would not result in any material increase in any identified adverse environmental impact, or any significant adverse environmental impact not previously addressed by uniform or site-specific standards or conditions or otherwise involve a substantial change to an existing permit standard or condition.”

With a background working for the DEC, Dominitz would be very familiar with the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) (Article 8 of NYS Environmental Conservation Law) that requires state and local agencies to consider environmental impacts alongside social and economic factors for discretionary projects.

Under SEQRA, a drilling failure of this proportion would trigger project review. Dominitz would not be saying there will be “no adverse environmental impact.” He knows better.

Since ORES was created without SEQRA, purposely, to streamline the environmental review process, the agency can pretend all prior processes required through SEQRA are no longer relevant.

The Seneca Nation of Indians and the Tonawanda Seneca Nation of Indians

The Seneca Nation of Indians and the Tonawanda Seneca Nation of Indians have protested Horseshoe Solar since the beginning.

They filed countless reports and requests to the NYS Office of Historical Preservation (SHPO). All were ignored.

In the 1960s, Seneca graves were found and 46 bodies were exhumed; the skeletal remains and recovered burial materials are at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Those graves were found less than 2 feet under the surface.

Invenergy used HDD to go under this portion of land.

A carefully completed study, “The Cultural Landscape of the Genesee Valley,” researched by Justin Tubiola was sent to SHPO, explaining that proposed installation activities would ignore the sensitivity of the land at Golah.

The Seneca Nation of Indians and the Tonawanda Seneca Nation of Indians tried to ask the state to reconsider the siting of this project. Yet again, the American Indians have been sidelined.

Horseshoe Solar as it stands today

As part of the material Invenergy submitted to the ORES docket requesting the “minor” modification, the Invenergy subcontractor, Hoagland, stated that the sooner the grout was applied, the more likely the effective “fix” would occur. In follow-up communications with Invenergy personnel, it was uncovered that the subcontractor, which adds the grout to the hole, had left for another job; Invenergy has to get on their schedule to return to Caledonia.

As we look at this HDD process, and now the 3 holes out of 7 that need some sort of grouting fix, it appears that the HDD process has had a 42.8 % failure rate to-date.

Would this be tolerated for any other industry? No. Would this be allowed for any other kind of energy generation, from natural gas to oil drilling? No.

So why is it allowed for “clean energy?” Multiple homes in the area have reported issues with their wells, from cloudy/gritty water, to those needing water shipments to their properties.

Where is the federal government? Where is the traditional news coverage?

We have a runaway train with ORES, led by Zeryai Hagos, Jason Zehr, and James McClymonds, who are allowing multinational (and often foreign) companies to destroy our water, prime farmland, and grassland habitats.

Why was ORES created without SEQRA? Did they know this kind of environmental damage was likely?

Let me know your thoughts below. Please send this to relevant news outlets, who should be at the very least, covering what is happening at Horseshoe Solar weekly.

Much to come.

FURTHER READING