“How much did it cost you to start your homestead?”

A lot of people ask me this question. I did my best to break down every single individual item on my cost cards with the Amish from 2023 to 2024 in a series that will live forever here on my substack.

As time has worn on, I have been able to reflect on costs that are absolutely a necessity when starting something like a small homestead, and other expenses that could have been pushed to a later date. I have also spent time researching the average cost of farmland around the US, from the cheapest regions/states to the most expensive.

Therefore, in this guide, I am going to cover the bare minimum when it comes to starting a small homestead where you, at the very least, are able to farm crops and raise chickens in your first year in operation.

This guide will be based off the assumption that you are aiming to buy 6 acres that are either completely raw, or come with only one utility. This is how I did it with my land (it came with a well but no septic system, driveway, or electricity).

The total cost in the end may surprise you, and do not forget: you can get a loan for raw farmland, as well as loans for starting beginner farming operations. I have covered this topic extensively here.

So without further ado, here’s how much money you need to actually start a small farm in 2026.