Land is a multifaceted asset that people have gone to war, sailed the world, and risked their lives to obtain throughout human history. Beyond the soil beneath your feet, or the address on your mailbox, land comes with natural resources that are of significant value to local businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs.

These resources are so valuable that these individuals will pay you for access to the timber or minerals on your land. As a result, this partnership can offset the total cost of the land, making your dream homestead a very real possibility for you and your family.

In this article, I am going to break down working with timber and mining companies to lower the cost of land ownership for those that don’t have hundreds of thousands in their bank account presently. This type of arrangement, of course, isn’t going to be for everyone, which is why I will be covering how to establish a natural resource partnership, land suitable for this kind of deal, finding local companies, the pros and cons of doing something like this, and how you can ensure it’s all done sustainably and in accordance with the environment around you.

There are absolutely ethical ways to make the land work for you without poisoning it or clear cutting forests into oblivion.

So without further ado, let’s dive into using natural resource income to offset the cost of your future land purchase.