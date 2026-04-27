House of Green

House of Green

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Laura Legere's avatar
Laura Legere
1d

Same pattern with all the fraud orgs. Thank you Alexandra for educating the heck outta us and being who you are! 💓

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BH's avatar
BH
1d

You should look at Vermonts Act 181 and the mess they’re planning here! Many rural landowners are going to lose property values if we cannot fight this. We are working hard to repeal this regressive land grab!

NGOs and Global elitism at work- 30 by 2030, 50 by 2050!

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