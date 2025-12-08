One of the most common comments I get on my social media regarding the concerning statistic that we are losing 2,000/acres of farmland per day in the US right now is as follows: “It’s impossible to turn a profit farming today.”

And in a lot of ways, that statement is correct. At face value, farming the land, selling what you grow/raise to middlemen, and navigating property taxes is financially daunting. Any farmer will agree with this.

However, when markets change, demand shifts, and technology develops/becomes more available to the public, opportunities are created that can fill in the gaps when it comes to farming.

I saw many farm owners in the area around my farm doing just that this weekend. Combining the power of agrotourism (hosting events, experiences, workshops, or community gatherings on your land) and social media can be a powerful way to keep rural land productive, even when it’s below freezing outside.

Therefore, I am going to share all of the different ways I witnessed 3 different farms embracing their entrepreneurialism over the last month in this new age of “farm experiences.”

If you are considering buying a few acres in 2026 and don’t know how to keep the money flowing even in mid-winter, perhaps these tactics will give you some ideas.

As I always say: your local towns and neighbors WANT to support local. It’s up to YOU, the landowner/farm owner to make it easier for them to do that.

Build it and they will come.

So without further ado, here is how to make money with rural land: December edition.