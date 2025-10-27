Some of the best land-buying opportunities of all arise when the government knows it has to provide a service to keep abandoned properties, vacant lots, and ignored farmland viable for future purchases or developments.

That’s exactly what happens with land banks.

Land banks are public or nonprofit entities created by cities or counties to take over abandoned, tax-foreclosed, or vacant properties and return them to productive use.

Though the government can’t always be trusted (most times), in this case, it has a duty to the surrounding communities, economies, and real estate markets to make sure a town or city doesn’t turn into one huge, dilapidated and ignored setting.

And that’s where you come into the picture.

For those thinking about starting a homestead, buying a few acres, getting out of apartment living, or growing your own food for 2026 and beyond, land banks are a legitimate way to access land sales well below the market value.

The government wants this land to move… and to move into the right hands. It’s willing to strike a deal with you to make that happen. Why? It’s one less piece of land for them to manage and pay taxes on.

Therefore in this article, I am going to dive into what land banks are, how to use them, how to find them, and the pros and cons of buying your land through this method.

So without further ado, let’s jump into it!

