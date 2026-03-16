After watching New York State ignore scientist after scientist who took to the stand at the Fort Edward Solar hearing this past September to plea that the state choose a new location or mitigation ratio for this solar complex, I wanted to do some research.

The presentations given by these ornithologists, PhDs, grassland trust members, and local bird watchers had me concerned. Though I was not too familiar with the Fort Edward Grasslands at this time, I heard enough to know something very sinister was at play.

As someone who bought 6.74 acres of wild land in 2023 specifically to help the pollinators and leave most of it wild for wildlife, you don’t have to twist my arm when it comes to helping animals.

I had heard enough.

I started my research on the ORES (Office of Renewable Energy Siting) docket for Fort Edward Solar.

When I finally found documents related to the environment, water, archeological findings, and prime farmland in question, I was met with redactions. And it wasn’t just a page here-and-there redacted: it was entire documents, totaling hundreds of pages.

I tried visiting the Fort Edward Clerk’s office, where I was told I could find in-person copies of these PDFs.

It was the same story. Everything was redacted, including the files on the USBs. I went to the Fort Edward Library, the Washington County Clerk’s office, and eventually, I tried to visit ORES in Albany (you can’t get an appointment since they don’t answer their phone, or return calls, or respond to emails).

I sat there, feeling frustrated and discouraged. ORES has been insulated from the public and the press, and will not give statements to local news channels or answer concerned New Yorkers. There is no way to “go through them.”

So I had an idea. I was going to take the long way around, no matter the cost.

As I keep saying to people in my life: I am going to get to Mordor. Nothing is going to stop me from destroying the ring in the fires of Mount Doom (Lord of the Rings reference if you don’t know what I am talking about right now).

The idea was to purchase the science myself, through my nonprofit American Land Rescue Fund. If I couldn’t see their science, then I was going to legally uncover it through an unbiased environmental assessment that I purchased via Hudsonia Ltd.

The more research I did at that time, the more I learned that even if I could see those redacted files, they still reflected biased science.

How did I know this?

ORES allows the developers themselves, the very entities that stand to earn millions from these complexes, to purchase the surveys for their projects. Naturally, they are going to work with scientists that sweep some information under the rug for them. Since ORES doesn’t vet these environmental surveys and defers complete control to the corporations, they can get away with any “version” of science they want.

I found that incredibly contradictory to the green energy movement claiming it’s about “science” and saving the climate.

Boy, did I have no idea the evils that awaited me on this research adventure.

By the end of November 2025, I had spoken with Hudsonia considerably. We had agreed to an environmental assessment to be completed by two widely respected ecologists. They finished the report by February 2026.

As I like to say in my social media posts: I, a private citizen, should not have had to call in this report, commission the report, work with scientists in the generation of the report, and upload the report to the ORES docket for New York State to see. This should have already been done.

But, like I said, I am getting to Mordor one way or another. And this was a needed step in that journey.

I deferred to the expertise of Erik Kiviat, PhD, PWS, and Andrew Leonardi MS in the completion of this report. I simply asked that they conduct an unbiased account of what will happen to the land, environment, and water in the specific site selected for Fort Edward Solar. That was it.

The results that came out in this report were far worse than I ever imagined. That seems to be a trend here.

From the PCBs in the soil to the west of the proposed facility site, to the fact that Boralex is trying to forcibly use multiple agricultural easements as its “mitigation” without support from the land trust in question, the report articulated, multiple times, that purposeful concealment of scientific information and/or omissions went on between Boralex, its scientists, and ORES.

As the conclusion of the report says below: “We believe the applicant and the agencies are concealing critical biodiversity information to expedite approval of the solar project.”

The report also notes that the shale below the proposed site would not be able to support the 10-14 foot panel anchors, coupled with an active fault line, the Smith Basin Fault, that Boralex conveniently overlooked.

Countless charts were included to show just how many endangered, threatened, species of concern, and high priority animals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and plants reside in the Washington County Grasslands.

As I always say: the state and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are fully aware of the biodiversity importance of this grassland. It’s why they designated it a conservation area in the first place. The grassland is also an Important Bird Area (IBA) through the National Audubon Society, NYNHP Winter Raptor Concentration Area, and will border a DEC Wildlife Management Area on all four sides.

The report can be reviewed on the ORES docket if you scroll to ALRF Motion to Supplement and Amend Petition.

I have been filing all this time as American Land Rescue Fund. While Boralex and the state hide behind a team of attorneys, it’s just me, my burning desire to save the environment, and a collection of people behind the scenes who have come forward to help me and whistleblow what they know.

If any newspaper or environmental publication wants to claim it cares about the environment, it should be covering this report and what came out in it. Though, I have found almost every environmental nonprofit out there has been compromised by the renewable energy sector, or they take state environmental money that allows the state to control what they do/do not push back against.

Not me! No renewable money, grants, or help from the state over here. And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to stay - and shall.

Both ORES and Boralex opposed me entering this report into the record last week. Will the Attorney Law Judges (ALJs) presiding over the Fort Edward Solar case allow it to be entered? Almost 100% of the time in other ORES proceedings, they side with the developer. The curveball here is that I am reporting on every decision before an audience of hundreds of thousands.

To be continued.

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