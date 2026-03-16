House of Green

House of Green

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Jason Bavington's avatar
Jason Bavington
3d

Truth and light always inevitably overcome darkness. Every. Single. Time. Mucho kudos to you and your relentless pursuit of protecting all that is truly wonderful and magical about this world. You expertly play the long game, as does Gaia. A positive outcome -- even if we can't see it clearly in the short term -- is inevitable.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
George Demic's avatar
George Demic
3d

Boralex needs to be sued out of existence.

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3 replies by Alexandra Fasulo and others
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