House of Green

House of Green

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James Pazaris's avatar
James Pazaris
1d

Keep up the fight, but keep yourself healthy. When an orchestra plays a long note, when one violinist has "run out of bow", there are others that take over to sustain the note.

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2 replies by Alexandra Fasulo and others
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Saul2Paul
1d

Alex, we are so very lucky to have you. Sass and wit and charm and all. Again, well done 👏🏿

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