It was midday Friday, March 20th when I checked my email before going outside. I saw a notice that took me by surprise, and from my time studying how the Office of Renewable Energy (ORES) operates in New York State, was not standard procedure.

The Chief Attorney Law Judge (ALJ) had served the Fort Edward Solar party list with a notice of a virtual oral argument to be held the following week, giving Wednesday, March 25th and Thursday, March 26th as the only two available days for this argument.

You don’t have to be an attorney to know that giving professionals three business days warning for something that public and important is… manipulative. But the only way to beat these people is to best them at their own game, so I knew in that moment it was time to clear my schedule and show up to the argument ready to speak what no one else has the courage to say out loud to these bureaucrats.

Unsurprisingly, the law firm representing the developer, Young/Sommer, responded to the Chief ALJ within 30 minutes confirming their availability. The state and the developers’ law firms develop chummy relationships behind closed doors that they hardly hide from the public.

The other environmental nonprofit on the scene, the Grassland Bird Trust (GBT), alongside my nonprofit, the American Land Rescue Fund, constitute the only two opposing parties to what they want to do to the designated grassland habitat at the Fort Edward Grasslands. As it turned out, the attorney representing the GBT was already occupied on that Wednesday is a case where ORES was the respondent.

As I like to say often while dealing with this: how convenient for them!

Therefore, the only day that worked for all of us was Thursday, March 26th. We didn’t confirm this until the Monday of that week. I spoke with my legal team extensively over the weekend and we all agreed it would be best if I presented my own arguments as a citizen activist during this hearing.

We made the right call on that (I have more to share regarding this).

I spent Monday and Tuesday sending edits to ORES, fixing their oral argument notice where they mixed up dates and login information for the public. I can’t definitively say they did that on purpose, but… I can say it was either purposeful, or, they are an incredibly disorganized and understaffed office (if anyone works there at all).

By Tuesday evening, at 5PM EST, we received another email, now only 36 hours out from this hearing with five important and extensive questions we were to answer before the Chief ALJ and the Executive Director of ORES, Zeryai Hagos, who is, by the way, neither an attorney nor a judge.

The questions were as follows:

I got to work as quickly as I could to understand the issue for the oral argument, which centered on the GBT’s petition for proper mitigation since ORES is attempting to mitigate less than the required acreage when grassland habitat is taken in New York State.

I knew this was my chance to state, out loud and on the record, what was found inside the Hudsonia assessment that my nonprofit purchased this past December.

ORES has pretended it didn’t see our assessment, completed by PhD ecologists and Professional Wetland Scientists, where they uncovered some important geological and hydrological elements of the proposed site that Boralex’s biased reports through WSP left out of the record, such as:

there is an active fault line, the Smith Basin Fault, under the facility

the shale is too weak to support the panel anchors

the soil is prone to slumping and landslides

the site sits next to a PCB superfund site

4 different tributaries drain through the proposed site into the Hudson River, a federal body of water

the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL) is being misused here to redact species names and descriptions (it is only meant to conceal GPS coordinates of nesting sites)

I knew it was time for me to go in guns blazing. And so I did.

I said it all for the attorneys, the DEC, the judges, and the applicant to hear. I stated, out loud, that we are dealing with regulatory capture, and that ORES has been compromised by foreign developers. I stated that, fundamentally, at its core, this project is a siting failure, not a mitigation issue.

And I said it proudly.

When I finished, Director Hagos and Chief ALJ McClymonds asked me off topic questions to try and “get me” or expose that I was ill-prepared. They picked the wrong person. I fired back with the sass they directed at me, and declared to them that I stand by the local town zoning that the Town of Fort Edward passed for that specific region.

As I said, “This used to matter, you know, when Home Rule existed in this state.”

Hagos and McClymonds did not ask the developer a single follow up question, and as for the DPS, they lobbed them easy questions that strengthened their stance in opposition to the GBT and my nonprofit.

The entire proceeding can be watched here for free.

Thanks to the incredible audience (growing by the day) of people who do not want to see a foreign corporation pillage one of the last grasslands of its kind throughout the entire Northeast, over 400 people tuned in live for this proceeding. I could tell that was a first for these bureaucrats who prefer to remain in the shadows.

The software they used for the webinar was not able to support the amount of people tuning in, and as I researched afterwards, was a software that is meant for internal teams - not massive presentations. As I will reiterate: how convenient for them!

Dozens of people messaged me they could either not hear the proceeding or see it, or that the software kept kicking them off. Young/Sommer was able to cut their camera while they presented to “save bandwidth,” effectively removing our ability to see who was in the room helping them.

That’s how these people play. It’s by their rules, their time, their back door deals, and their manipulative technological tactics that make it nearly impossible to fight them procedurally.

Well, I have something they don’t: you.

I have an audience of people watching closely. I have spirited Americans and environmentalists that do not want to see this happen to the Fort Edward Grasslands. I have individuals countrywide who want to see the ‘little guy’ win for once in the face of bloated, evil government.

I have a cause worth fighting for, and fight for it I did on that call. I gave it everything I have. And I am just getting started. This injustice cannot be allowed to continue… for we will have no habitat to hand the generations that come after us if we bend the knee to this kind of corporate exploitation (to the tune of thousands of acres destroyed at a time).

I ended the week motioning for extra time for both the GBT and my nonprofit to provide written answers to the five questions dumped on us after the close of business last Tuesday. I am awaiting their answer today by 5:30PM EST.

Two can play this game.

As Machiavelli famously said: never play fair in a game where others cheat.

Much to come.

FURTHER READING