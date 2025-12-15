For those of you following along with me here as I build out a farm, you will recall that this time one-year ago, I was posting about applying for conservation grant money through the USDA. Specifically, I was working with the NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service), which is a subset of the USDA that focuses on conservation activities around the US.

I knew I wanted to steward my land and leave the majority of it wild for the pollinators. I also knew I wanted to create a safe haven for monarch butterflies on their 2,000+ mile migrations to/from Mexico. I figured that might be enough to qualify for some grant money through the NRCS… or at least apply. I truly didn’t know much else at the time.

The NRCS visited my farm around October 2024 to go over their different programs and recommend the specific one for me. They also brought printed out maps of my land over the last 100-years and went over the different soil types at my property. I greatly enjoyed meeting with them and learning more about my land.

We wrapped up the meeting with a checklist of things I was to do if I were to apply for conservation grant money. I decided I wanted to proceed (more on the specific grant here) and told them they would be hearing from me. I went through the process of registering my farm with the USDA and hashing out the different things I wanted to pursue should I win this EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) money.

Again, it seemed like a pretty straight-forward process as we emailed one another. That is, until we started talking about how to “restore my meadow” to the right plants in the eyes of the NRCS.

Still, I proceeded with the bid… and as you all know, actually won the grant money come April 2025.

Here’s why I said no to the funds in the end.