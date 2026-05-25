House of Green

House of Green

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April Smith's avatar
April Smith
2d

The salaries of the highest paid among the non-profits are public record in NYS. (executives, directors, others highly compensated) Might be time to shine some light on how they care for their paychecks and not the environment like they claim.

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2 replies by Alexandra Fasulo and others
Deborah Demander's avatar
Deborah Demander
2d

It has been amazing, inspiring and enlightening to follow your journey. Thank you for your dedication and hard work.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
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