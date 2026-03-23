I kicked off what would be a very cold winter season late into November 2025 doing what every normal person does: starting the journey of assembling a greenhouse kit.

I knew it would be tedious, and at times, frustrating. I was right.

But when that final gutter was screwed into place at the beginning of this month, it all felt worth it. I proceeded to order two potting tables and a raised bed from a local Amish family to complete the layout inside the greenhouse.

Looking into my very own little potting shed last night as I closed the door, in a way, felt surreal. Only two-years ago the land I am standing on was nothing more than a neglected hayfield. I had no idea the adventures that awaited me, as well as the painful zoning and financial lessons that were, as I can reflect today, necessary in my growth as a person who is passionate about helping others find a few acres to call their own, too.

Sometimes, purchases don’t have to make perfect financial sense on paper. If they give you back a sense of freedom or control in other ways, I believe that translates into abundance down the road.

And that’s the case here with my greenhouse and its interior components.

Therefore, I am going to break down exactly what this cost me, the model I purchased, and if I’d do it all over again. Let’s begin!