House of Green

House of Green

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gort's avatar
Gort
2d

Found an owl pellet today on top of an electrical box in a large solar field . Also lots of deer, wildflowers, hundreds of songbird nests, etc. Nature is alive and well among ground mounted solar panels.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexandra Fasulo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture