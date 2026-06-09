Note: all of these photos are owned and captured by me, Alexandra Fasulo.

Date captured: June 5, 2026.

Location: Schuylerville, New York.

You all know this entire journey began in 2023 when I found nearly 7 acres of land that I had a vision to turn into a pollinator oasis.

After seeding hundreds of thousands of seeds around my property last year that I knew would support pollinators, seeing bees and butterflies flock to my land this year is deeply fulfilling.

For every seed that didn’t take, another seed did. And all it takes is one seed to produce a huge chive bush that flaunts gorgeous pastel-lilac flowers beloved by butterflies.

I was out in the garden this past Friday, June 5th when I looked up to notice this mature, healthy, and vibrant black swallowtail butterfly enjoying a chive flower buffet. I ran inside to get my camera.

Based on the wings being predominantly yellow with little blue, this was a male black swallowtail that helped himself to these flowers for over 30-minutes.

It always brings me joy when I realize a little winged creature feels safe enough at my farm, as well as around me, to relax and enjoy the flowery buffet I have laid out before them.

I also have a pollinator waterer (filled with pebbles so they don’t drown) nearby, allowing them to drink if they are thirsty.

I find that butterflies still prefer to engage in “puddling” when I get the soil wet from watering my plants. This allows them to absorb minerals from the soil while they get their hydration.

As always, I couldn’t help but talk out loud to this little fella, and tell him he’s welcome in my garden anytime. I think they get the gist.

For more of my wildlife photography and field notes, I upload the imagery to this publication Instagram as well. Check it out: https://www.instagram.com/houseofgreenmagazine.