Typically when there’s a mad dash for mountains of money, whether it be in the form of credits, subsidies, back-door deals, lobbyist contracts, or private arrangements with foreign countries, eventually, someone is going to get sloppy.

There’s been a significant mad dash for green energy money in New York State since the 2019 Climate Act was passed on nothing but virtue-signaling, tossing science to the wayside.

That mad dash worked for a while. Local media in New York State is terrified to openly report on our governor. With a one-party-rule holding the state hostage, there are no checks and balances on our executive branch of government.

That’s how the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) has been able to wage war on rural Upstate New York. There are no New York governmental bodies that are willing to stand up to a bureaucratic shadow agency that takes its orders from the governor’s office.

Knowing that to my core by the end of 2025, I knew the only chance we had here to save our farmland and grassland habitats from foreign solar and wind complexes was twofold:

sue these people into oblivion

engage the federal government

We (American Land Rescue Fund) have sued twice to fulfill my commitment to the first point. Montgomery County has sued seven times in three months over Mill Point Solar and Flat Creek Solar. Everyday Upstaters are using what funds they have, desperately pooling them together to fund litigation that they hope and pray can make its way through a court system that’s been stacked in favor of our one-party-rule.

Next up: engage the federal government.

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Bring in the feds

As fate would have it, only 8-weeks ago, I decided to start posting my written content from Facebook and Substack to X. It didn’t take long before John Rich and I connected. I knew he was active online helping farmers and landowners… but I had no idea he was about to be appointed as the Special Envoy for American Landowners by this current administration.

I could call that good luck… but it wasn’t luck at all. I have posted to social media, reporting on ORES and green energy destruction in Upstate NY, every single day since September 2025. I knew, eventually, something would slip through the cracks and get to people more powerful than my pages.

And that’s exactly what happened.

John and I spoke on the phone a few times. We texted and I began to share my research with him. Many meetings later… and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and John Rich put their heads together to create a four-page letter that was delivered to Governor Hochul this weekend.

I will attach the letter, which Secretary Brooke Rollins posted to her X, here:

As you can see, the letter is signed by Secretary Rollins, Administrator Zeldin, and John Rich.

I strongly encourage everyone reading along with me here to take some time to read the letter in full. It says so much more than I can summarize for you on here.

The federal government is taking a two-part approach into what ORES has done to New York State. First, they want answers as it relates to NY’s own Mineral Soil Groups (MSGs) that it uses to site solar and wind complexes as opposed to the USDA’s system.

I wrote about MSGs extensively here last month.

Second, they want to know what the plan is when millions of solar panels reach their end-of-life service. Along the way, the letter notes that New York’s system “let’s foreign developers and manufacturers free-ride.”

I have been reporting on that through this Substack weekly since I found out about Fort Edward Solar sited for one of the last grasslands of its kind in the Northeast.

There is more than meets the eye with this letter

If you read the letter slowly, you’ll get the gist of what the feds are trying to do here. For legal purposes, I am not going to explain that in writing. Read between the lines.

As I anticipate some naysayers below telling me to “not trust the feds” and “to not get too optimistic,” I will end with this: I will, forever, be a stubbornly optimistic person who believes anything is possible. It is that very belief that I have held in my mind, alone, for almost a year that has resulted in this level of exposure. Please consider, for a moment, that there is much, much more at play here than just “a letter.”

It’s one hell of a letter is what it is. I am very grateful to Secretary Rollins, Administrator Zeldin, and John Rich for caring about what’s happening to Upstate New York. They very well could have moved on to a “red” state and left us to bleed out up here. But they didn’t.

And I am grateful.

This lays the foundation for battling destruction at the hands of solar and wind complexes, battery storage, and so much more. Have a little faith and patience. There is A LOT to come.

And happy 250th birthday to America. Our land is worth fighting for.

FURTHER READING