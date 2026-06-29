House of Green

House of Green

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
1d

Will be very interested in Hochul's response, or if she decides to stonewall. This could be a landmark action if it is successful in helping other states stop the lunacy of consuming enormous swaths of land for an energy source that in reality, has a capacity factor below 15% when all factors are considered.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
Mark Corney's avatar
Mark Corney
1dEdited

I literally laughed out loud when I read "...mad dash for mountains of money." What an on point accurate description of the situation we are dealing with here.

In past ventures a letter like that from the EPA would have ruined my life. They are ruthless fighters with deep pockets, vast power, tons of attorneys and a "completely destroy the adversary" attitude. I was often amazed by the penalties I witnessed being dished out. Don't listen to the nay sayers, this is serious business. By the time this is over, many heads will roll.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
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