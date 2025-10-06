For the first century this country was in existence, Americans used to trade and barter with neighbors daily. It was business as usual, speaking with your neighbors or the local village folk and striking up deals that involved trading something of similar value.

In fact, mortgages didn’t exist until the 1930s, which meant for many people, engaging in their own form of person-to-person bartering was the main method of exchanging assets and land.

Today, this kind of exchange sounds preposterous to our ears. But trading something of value, like property, for another property or future services offered, still exists today.

In this article, I am going to break down how you can engage creative bartering for land ownership, otherwise known as the modern homesteader’s version of ‘trading up’ without incurring debt.

These kind of land swaps happen quietly at the local level, which is why I will also be breaking down how to find individuals sitting on lots of land that want to engage you on something like this. There are benefits for the seller as well, like avoiding immediate capital gains tax if the like-kind exchange is structured properly.

It’s a win-win for both parties involved while cutting out the middlemen institutions that take their cuts and taxes along the way. And it allows a younger (or older) couple to get their hands on farmland or working homesteads without needing tons of cash to close the deal.

So without further ado, let’s dive into land swaps.