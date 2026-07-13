House of Green

House of Green

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Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
3d

I live just a little north of Byron. NY officials are grifters.

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Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
3d

It's deplorable, and built on the globalists' antihuman Agenda 2030, which is 💯 built on fraud.

https://davidturver.substack.com/p/everything-about-net-zero-is-fake

"The results of the faulty models, using fake emissions scenarios were used to justify the fake 'Climate Emergency.' We know the Climate Emergency was built on a foundation of sand because even the IPCC has been unable to find much in the way of extreme Climate Impact Drivers (CIDs) even using the now withdrawn RCP8.5 (see Figure 3)."

As the globalists own all the feds too -- both "parties" push this agenda via different narratives targeting different aspects of the Agenda -- and the existing "laws" have been written by its puppets and the courts captured by them, I believe we need to work in a new way. I believe there's a third way to add to get our sovereignty back: build new systems, including new governments and new laws. This third way doesn't exclude the other two, I'm not saying don't try, it simply recognizes the thorough extent of generations-long pervasive corruption.

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