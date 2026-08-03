House of Green

House of Green

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Junius Phil's avatar
Junius Phil
2d

Refer to the Attorney rules for Conflict of Interest, yes the ethics rules. That law firm and the managing partner have a clear conflict of interest.

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Walter's avatar
Walter
2d

This is your open door to sue. "Dean Sommer was not accidentally installed as the ZBA chair in July 2026. He was installed as the ZBA chair because the Town of New Scotland is reviewing two separate BESS proposals/developments." He will claim be totally independent or he will withdraw for both votes.

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