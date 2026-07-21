House of Green

House of Green

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John Gault Shrugged's avatar
John Gault Shrugged
6d

Look at those support columns under those entrance roofs! They could easily hold up during a Buffalo blizzard. 😄

Here’s a group of people who ask very little of the government. They are an industrious, peaceful, members of society. You don’t see them in line at the welfare or snap benefits office. Nor are they recipients of Section 8 housing vouchers.

And yet the grifters and goldbrickers in Albany feel the need to trample all over their lifestyle. 😡

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Lee Potteiger's avatar
Lee Potteiger
6d

Thank you for all the hard work you do to keep us informed. As soon as I saw this piece I read it. I am humbled by the quality of your work, and of your chosen families work.

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