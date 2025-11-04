Last week, the Department of Public Service (DPS), which houses ORES (Office of Renewable Energy Siting), released a statement regarding the Renewable Action through Project Interconnection and Deployment (RAPID) Act.

Throughout the article, the DPS makes the case that these changes to the RAPID Act are a ‘good thing’ and will give ORES even more power to push through renewable energy projects without setbacks.

These ‘setbacks’ in question are 1) local town boards and zoning regulations and 2) the environment.

As the article itself states:

“The revised RAPID Act regulations will enable ORES to refine its permitting practices and enable the development of new renewable generation and transmission projects that create new clean energy, strengthen grid reliability, and support new good-paying jobs,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “These regulations will be essential to the state’s need to integrate new, clean generation and replace our existing aging infrastructure to meet rising electric demand.”

The article concludes without linking to the proposed rule changes. As with all materials released by the DPS and ORES, it took some serious digging to find these proposed rules for scrutiny. Therefore, I knew they were going to be shocking.

Upon finally finding some PDF downloads, I was able to review the proposed changes… and to no one’s surprise, they are destructive, unilateral, and authoritarian in nature.

The rules begin by removing or weakening protections that currently help keep industrial renewable projects from destroying farmland and critical wildlife habitat.

They kick things off by removing the need for mitigation land, which right now, causes the biggest setback for solar corporations.

For the case of Fort Edward Solar by my farm, they are mitigating 216 acres to ‘make up for’ the 1,800+ acres of sensitive grassland they are going to destroy. Obviously 216 acres doesn’t make up for that scale of destruction, nor can you explain to endangered birds that their new habitat just moved miles away.

That’s why a local land trust, the Grassland Bird Trust, has been demanding ‘acre for acre’ mitigation with Boralex, the solar corporation out of Canada, for years. Boralex recently declined their request and is moving forward full speed ahead with the 216 acres.

However, with these new proposed RAPID Act rule changes, set to go into effect December 8, 2025, the solar corporations do not have to meet a single mitigation requirement. Meaning, they are free to develop inside sensitive habitats and do not have to set aside a single acre as mitigation for the wildlife. They are free to bulldoze habitats, first, and maybe fix it later if they so choose. There are also zero requirements for disclosure of endangered species harmed included in the rules. Boralex is already following this playbook at Fort Edward Solar where all information related to threatened and endangered species has been redacted.

Additionally, in the case of viable farmland, the current rules state that the solar/wind company has to prove there was ‘no viable alternative’ when selecting the site. The new RAPID Act rules remove that requirement and state the company only has to “say they are considering the impacts.”

From a local point of view, with the current rules, towns can attempt (although have been unsuccessful nearly every time in New York State) to demand compliance with local zoning, setbacks, height, and screening. The new rules allow ORES to “streamline” local pushback so they can force through renewable energy projects regardless of local regulations.

And lastly, the current rules are stricter on setback requirements and noise created at work sites. The new rules allow more noise, fewer visual protections, and permit construction closer to homes.

The article concludes by stating the public can leave comments on these new rules between now and the December 8th deadline on the DPS website. As I have seen from all ORES projects and DPS forums, not a single public comment is factored into the outcomes. How do I know this? If they counted public commentary, none of these projects would go through. Every single project has overwhelming pushback to the tune of hundreds of comments from people on the ORES permitting platform.

If you still want to leave a comment anyway, I found the link to the forum here.

Why is ORES destroying the environment?

New York State made huge climate promises (70% renewables by 2030) that were never possible to achieve. Instead of prioritizing rooftops, parking lots, brownfields, etc.,

they are targeting rural wildlife habitat and farmland because it’s cheaper, it’s easier to steamroll town boards and villages, and corporations can profit from their green energy subsidies and credits more quickly.

Upon reviewing some of the job listings for solar contractors, all of them come with bonuses if the ‘project can be finished ahead of time.’ Couple that with the Trump administration sunsetting some of the subsidies for large-scale renewable projects by July 2026, and you have a mad dash of foreign corporations in bed with state governments to “get their shovels in the ground” by next summer.

The environment, soils, water, animals, and endangered species are caught in the middle. Unprecedented environmental damage will occur over the next year if this is not brought to the light. If the DPS wanted you to see the rules I just broke down above, they would have included them in the article they posted.

For anyone who has ever lived or worked in a small town, village, or municipality, this is a war on our right to live freely as American citizens in towns and counties where we set our own regulations. The state has declared that our town laws and zoning boards are a ‘hindrance’ in their green energy scam. This should have you feeling disenfranchised and enraged. You’re simply in the way of one of the biggest land grabs that’s ever happened in this country.

I have tried calling the corporations, ORES, the DPS, and the DEC. No one picks up. No one answers my questions or returns voicemails. The DPS hangs up on me.

I’ve concluded they answer to two masters: the press and attorneys.

I am pursuing legal action this week through my nonprofit: American Land Rescue Fund. We are working to raise funds quickly to hire attorneys. I thank everyone for their support thus far… we have a long way to go and time is of the essence. Every donation counts.

We will only get one chance to defend our environment.

Stay tuned here as I report on the green energy beast that’s destroying America as we know it.

