House of Green

House of Green

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jermaine McFarlane's avatar
Jermaine McFarlane
2dEdited

This is wrong to the highest degree possible. Nothing clean about this energy. There is blood all over this human, and animal.

The cure is worse than the disease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Huba's avatar
Barbara Huba
2d

Thank you Alex for pursuing this and exposing it for what it is: a land grab that NYS has legalized that will destroy natural habitats. The $$$ kickbacks must be huge to those enabling these corporations, many foreign of course, to succeed in their scurrilous green scam. As we know, the sunshine’s but approx 180 days there , so solar is not going to be of great output. I sure wish you success in keeping these “Fox from entering the hen house” in your area.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexandra Fasulo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture