House of Green

House of Green

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
4h

Thank you for protecting nature. Keep it up. Honey badger energy on a specific issue is what substack is all about.

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Sarah Hof's avatar
Sarah Hof
5h

Hit 'em where it hurts, Alex!! (metaphorically of course - thank you for your reporting!)

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