“Who designates endangered status to animals in New York State?” I asked Google.

“The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officially designates endangered birds in New York, using regulations to classify species as endangered, threatened, or of special concern,” Google said back to me.

I sat at my table, in disbelief that a long list of threatened and endangered species is tied to the very grasslands proposed for a 1,000+ solar “farm” in Washington County, New York.

I asked Google again, “How many threatened or endangered species call this very land home?”

The answer was hard to read:

Short-eared Owl: State-endangered

Northern Harrier: Threatened

Upland Sandpiper: Threatened

Eastern Meadowlark: Threatened

Grasshopper Sparrow: Endangered or threatened

Vesper Sparrow: Endangered or threatened

Horned Lark: Endangered or threatened

Sedge Wren: Endangered or threatened

American Kestrel: Endangered or threatened

Snowy Owl: State-endangered

This list was compiled and designated by New York State’s DEC, the department previously tasked with protecting our environment from development, sprawl, and corporate greed. Or so I thought.

The endangered birds in the list above were labeled as endangered following studies and research at the DEC.

So how could it be that a New York State DEC Grassland Wildlife Management Area could play host to a solar corporation that plans to clear the vegetation and anchor solar panels deep into the earth’s soil?

I called the DEC to ask them this very question. Their answer was discouraging. The DEC told me that since ORES (Office of Renewable Energy Siting) was created in 2020 to “streamline the environmental review process” and circumvent local town laws/pushback that are deemed “burdensome,” the DEC has been largely shut out of all environmental conversations related to solar and wind “farms.”

The individual at the DEC shared in my exasperation and then told me he had not heard of this Fort Edward Solar project. I said to him, “This is a massive solar project that’s going in on top of DEC-protected and fragile habitat! How could this be?”

Again, he shared in my frustration and told me that the future of this land rests with ORES.

Both my mom and I have reached out to ORES for a comment. We reached out to the individual that oversees wildlife impact as a result of renewable energy projects. Not to my surprise, he has not responded to our emails or calls. It’s been almost two-weeks.

In fact, I could not have found this individual or his contact information through Google. I had to obtain it via the DEC. This individual has been insulated from public commentary and feedback.

Beside myself, I noticed a comment under one of my Facebook posts from an equally as concerned person. She pointed me in the direction of an environmental lawyer who has taken on cases against solar corporations in Central New York. We called him.

It was a productive call and gave me (some) hope. As the call ended, he told me he would be emailing me a map that was drafted by the Washington County Grassland Bird Trust.

Again, I never imagined it could be this bad. I never imagined the state would be allowed to sidestep THIS many environmental designations.

The proposed site for this solar factory is to be built directly on top of:

NYS DEC Grassland/Wildlife Management Area

NY Natural Heritage Program Raptor Winter Concentration Area

Audubon-designated Fort Edward Grasslands Important Bird Area

Washington County Grassland Bird Conservation Center

Conservation Easements

If you look at the map above further, you see that the proposed site for this solar farm could have been dropped in many other locations that would “only” have taken out the Washington County Grassland Bird Conservation Center. In my opinion, solar and wind should be not allowed to take out a single protected or fragile habitat in our country as we lose land daily to developers and urban sprawl. These panels belong on rooftops, over parking lots, and over parking garages to start.

As an individual said at the Fort Edward solar hearing I attended last week, “Back in 2018 when we submitted to Boralex (the solar corporation) the most sensitive areas in the valley to avoid with their construction, they came back with a proposal that included building on top of the very areas we asked them to avoid.”

And this map proves it.

You have to consider:

The corporation in question took scientific input back in 2018 and not only ignored it, but used it as a blueprint for taking out as much sensitive habitat and species as possible Since there is no state-level check or balance on “green energy” corporations, they are allowed to build over land with 5+ environmental protections and designations on it… many of which were awarded by the State of New York!

Imagine, for a moment, if Boralex was Walmart or Best Buy. The proposal for a Walmart in this location would have been declined many years ago. They would not have passed the first round of environmental assessment, or zoning regulations. The Walmart belongs in a commercially-zoned concrete jungle, right?

Once ORES was created to ensure all solar and wind contracts can circumvent environmental law to come to fruition, these renewable energy corporations no longer have to play by the same rules applied to other corporations. And the word “farm” was smartly attached to the words “solar/wind” to convince locals there’s a farming element to what’s going on here. This is how they get around the zoning issue. By hiding the corporation behind the word “farm,” Boralex can exist in a space that is not judged by traditional New York State corporate business law.

It’s unilateral governmental control, pushed through by a made-up body “ORES” that was not voted on/elected by you or me. Since ORES exists in an insulated sphere, removed from public contact, upset rural citizens don’t know where to put their feedback. ORES is nestled under the Department of Public Works… NOT the DEC. I am sure most people, like myself, call the DEC to ask them to do something about this. The DEC then lifts their arms up, stating, “Don’t look at us. We didn’t do this. It’s all ORES.” Accountability is then tossed over to the insulated department of ORES, which the public cannot speak with/directly contact.

It creates a loop. It’s bureaucratic communism and it has no place in New York State or the United States of America. These renewable projects are being pushed through ORES at lightning speed at the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, and the losers in this equation are the rural villages, the farmers, the environment, and the animals that are going to die because of it. The winners are the politicians receiving kickbacks from foreign corporations (Boralex is out of Quebec).

I encourage you to spend some time looking at the map above. It should ignite something in you. It’s ‘rules for thee but not for me’ in the most blatant example I have ever seen. The DEC has been known to come onto people’s properties to tell them how to better treat the environment and wetlands around them. They’ve been stern in the past. But when it comes to renewable energy experiments, they’ve bent the knee, allowing ORES to build on top of their own DEC-designated protected habitat, home to their own DEC-designated endangered species.

This is a breakdown in the rule of law that should have every New Yorker enraged. We can’t accept this any longer.

I will be covering this story in-depth on here. I will not rest until this experiment is moved elsewhere. You have my word.

