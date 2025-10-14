House of Green

House of Green

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
1d

“Renewable” energy companies have been doing things like this across the state for years, with the full support of NYS. I’m delighted to see this particular project site getting attention; it should. I’ve fought projects like this one since 2018, and there are many organizations across the state currently fighting.

In the legal proceeding that governs the siting permit process, ORES has done its job: they’ve issued a draft permit, held a public hearing to pay lip service to community involvement, listed the issues, and are getting ready to issue the final permit in the near future. Audubon and others stand ready to oppose them but have gotten nowhere when they’ve opposed other projects. Here’s the legal proceeding, with all the documents and parties involved: https://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/MatterManagement/CaseMaster.aspx?MatterSeq=85407.

What does this project buy us, in upstate NY? Pretty much nothing. It’s being developed to provide more zero-emissions energy for downstate NY (see my post Upstate, downstate at https://ksvsm.substack.com/p/upstate-downstate for details). And in the end, NYS produces 0.4% of global emissions, so even providing zero-emissions energy for downstate NY will have no measurable effect on climate change. This is all a giant exercise in virtue-signaling, with local communities, farms, and yes, endangered species as the casualties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zombie Nation's avatar
Zombie Nation
1d

I wish I could say I'm surprised, but when you learn how Rockefeller wealth has funded most of the environmental movements/institutions you realize that it's never been about nature. Or humanity for that matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexandra Fasulo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture