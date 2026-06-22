House of Green

House of Green

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April Smith's avatar
April Smith
7h

The Amish are suing in religious rights grounds? I hope so. Need to read it in its entirety.

Why aren’t you suing Cornell? I’m disappointed to hear they aren’t making science-based decisions but religious (green energy religion) ones.

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Walter's avatar
Walter
10h

This is wise and unwise pathway. Nothing will destroy your mojo like lawsuits, lawyers and politicians. You need a common law, new replacement for that land as higher and best use analysis. It is easy to do with AI and free time. We are growing organic fish, shrimp and veggies in vertical towers. As a chemical engineer my experience and holding 25+ patents in food energy production, I get lots of push back. The key is to not get bogged down in court. 😊

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