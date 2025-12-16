House of Green

House of Green

BornAlive
5d

i drove the back roads from las vegas to central california a few weeks ago and the shimmering ungodly site of mile after mile of solar farms kept a grimace on my face so long i forgot myself. forgot my thoughts. forgot my life. the general public is woefully ignorant of the level of destruction wrought across the surface of the earth: mean sky spirit thrown wind combines(many broken and unmoving)rising up like three armed faceless giants. the general public is paying to keep itself out of realities happening right in front of our eyes. i deeply appreciate your ATTENTION and the irony of your writing to express the absolute horrors happening in your neck of the wood. i dare say it’s happening everywhere all at once. i know this is true as my state (nevada) is being built up to become a battery for the west coast. stay strong. i am a witness to your compassion and intelligence in this deeply disturbing creep.

NonnaDeb
5d

Alexandra, I heard your call to Glenn Beck last week (recognized your voice immediately 😊) and was annoyed he pretty much blew it off. At least that’s how it sounded to me. Have you tried reaching out to Lee Zeldin? Just a thought. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

