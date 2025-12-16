The very first time I pulled into the Fort Edward Grasslands this past fall, I found myself feeling intimidated before I even walked up to the information booth at the trailhead.

The signage was so pervasive, unmistakable, and threatening that I was afraid I was breaking a rule… knowing full well I hadn’t actually broken any rules yet. I saw dozens of signs that made it very clear, in every way possible, that this grassland was an Endangered Species Critical Area.

There is no way you can miss that if you visit this grassland.

As someone who is a radical lover of all things animals, plants, pollinators, and soils… I then found myself smiling.

“Good, I am glad they make it that obvious,” I thought to myself.

This grassland is, after all, home to dozens of threatened and endangered species, per our state’s very own Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The DEC conducted field studies and mulled over data to come up with these designations. The presence of these critically endangered species led them to designate the entire Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

“Good. Certainly that’s one good way to use governmental power, right?” I quietly said out loud.

I spent a moment reading over the big red and white signs facing into the parking lot.

RESTRICTED AREA: ENDANGERED SPECIES PRESENT… it read.

“ALL TRESPASS in this AREA is PROHIBITED from December 1 through April 15.

Public cooperation is necessary in order to protect our endangered wildlife and its habitat.”

It made it very obvious to me that stepping foot inside the tall grasses that blanketed the land to the horizon beyond the sign would harm these endangered species. I didn’t know much about grassland birds at the time. But the signage, again, made it obvious to me that the habitat was so sensitive that I could not step four-feet to the left, off the trail, without disrupting something.

Got it!

Before I walked to the information booth, I passed another very obvious barrier that read “NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.” It prevents any cars from advancing past the small parking lot.

“Well done! I am glad no one can accidentally enter this sensitive habitat in a car,” I thought to myself again.

At this point, I truly understood how protected and critical this grassland was to be covered in this much signage.

It was also abundantly clear that this WMA is managed by the DEC. They let you know that on the sign that greets anyone who pulls into the parking lot.

Our state’s DEC has a far-reaching reputation for being tough. I’ve agreed with some of the things they have done in the past, and vehemently disagreed with other things (like storming a man’s home to put down his pet squirrel last year… disgusting.). Still, no one in this state will tell you that the DEC has been “soft” in the past. It’s why some people hop on a plane to Florida, never to return to our Upstate region. To each their own.

After walking past the vehicles barrier, I noticed this sign awaiting me at the information booth: “IMPORTANT BIRD AREA. This site is part of a global network of places recognized for their outstanding value to bird conservation.”

I looked up the sign sponsor, Audubon. I read that Audubon designates Important Bird Areas (IBAs) for vital ecosystems around the U.S. As Google states, “they identify, monitor, and work to conserve these areas through policy, science, and community action, using initiatives like the IBA program to find priority sites for conservation.”

Now aware that this grassland is DEC-designated, a critical endangered species area, and an IBA, I knew I was truly visiting something special. Curious to start learning more about these endangered and threatened species present, I walked towards the observation viewing deck that upon reviewing a map at the information booth, I felt certain I could safely access without disrupting the species present.

As I headed to the observation deck (which is less than 2 minute walk), I noticed signs in the distance that stretched to the back of the entire WMA. They read “STATE LAND: WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA.” The signs then note the DEC is the body responsible for managing the area, signage, upkeep, etc.

Truly, I thought to myself, this is one of the most “marked” nature areas I have ever been to in New York State. Can you blame me for fearing I was going to accidentally break a trail rule? The signs are everywhere!

I approached the observation deck at dusk, knowing that was a highly active time of day for these beautiful creatures. I carefully walked out onto the platform with my camera, trying to make as little noise as possible. I stood there for awhile, taking in how unbelievably quiet the landscape was (and is). It was a shocking lack of sound… something you don’t get in neighborhoods, suburbs, or cities. It was a quiet where you can hear your pulse in your ear after traversing the bitter cold to stand as still as possible on that deck.

I knew the quietness is important to these birds. They can hear their prey scurrying in the brush below with that kind of quiet. They can hear other predators and animal movement with that stillness.

The sun was setting quickly. I knew in that brush ahead of me, a whole world hidden from my eyes existed. This time of year, endangered Short-eared Owls, Rough-legged Hawks, Northern Harriers, Snowy Owls, Snow Buntings, and Horned Larks use the area for food and shelter, with some even roosting/nesting low to the ground in snow.

That’s why you can’t veer off the trail. One wrong step, and an endangered nest, food, or shelter is destroyed.

I had the pleasure of seeing two different raptors that day. Though I am working on my long distance nature photography, being able to witness them in their massive, impressive glory filled my heart up in a way material goods just can’t do for us. I just smiled. I felt so at peace and so in awe of God’s creation. I felt a wave of gratefulness come over me.

This WMA I just described above, with the signage included, sits at the center of a proposed solar industrial complex that will impact more than 1,800+ acres in this region. Boralex, a foreign solar corporation, together with our state’s Department of Public Service (DPS) are aggressively trying to push this solar project through with all endangered and threatened environmental information redacted from public viewing.

The proposed facility will surround this WMA on all four sides. Though the DPS couldn’t build directly on top of this WMA, they know full well, with advisement from the DEC, what surrounding this WMA will do.

Solar complexes come with more than just the panels and anchoring materials. They come with 6-8 foot fencing on all perimeters, blinding lights in the evening, buried materials and wires, overhanging wires, substations, access points, gravel roads, deafening sounds from generators, and herbicides for weed suppression under the panels. That’s why solar corporations offer Good Neighbor Agreements (GNAs) to those living around the complexes. The GNAs pay off surrounding properties in exchange for their silence when it comes to raising issues related to the blinding lights and sounds.

For a habitat this sensitive, protected, and fragile… one in which veering just a few feet off path can cause an endangered species to move on step closer to extinction, how are we, truly, in the deepest depths of our hearts, to believe that an 1,800-acre ecological detention center surrounding this magnificent landscape on all four sides is not going to cause permanent, irreparable, traumatizing, and destructive damage to the species that call this park home?

This is a WMA that our taxpayer dollars funded via the DEC. We paid for the signs, the parking lot, the upkeep, the endangered species field studies and designations, and the species management. And we believed those signs. I believed those signs… and still do.

But the problem is that I don’t own a solar corporation. If you happen to own a renewable energy corporation, these signs no longer apply to you.

Our governor, Kathy Hochul, the DEC, the DPS, ORES, and Boralex are gaslighting the public into believing the aftermath of this industrial construction is going to be hardly noticeable.

It’s a litmus test. If this is allowed to go through, as New York State’s closest solar project to a WMA, there will be no stopping the state when it proposes doing it again to another WMA.

It’s critical that we all wake up from our stupors. That we stand up and do something about this. Follow along with me here as I report on what’s happening, as well as my other social media channels. I formed a nonprofit, American Land Rescue Fund, that is raising money to take this on from another angle. There is much more to come.

The state, foreign corporations, and the DPS cannot be allowed to do this to our land.

