Land is expensive and involves some due diligence when making the purchase. There’s no way around it. These hurdles keep millions of Americans from owning their own acre or two out in the country. It’s not exactly like our schooling prepared us for navigating the different things we should check when investing in raw land.

Yet, there are dozens of unconventional ways to get your hands on this land if you’re not exactly sitting on mountains of cash. I have been covering the very ways to do this for 18 weeks straight on here now, from using state grants and loans, to working with land nonprofits or Farm Credit East.

Many of these unconventional ways to finance land come with timelines that can exceed the usual window for closing on the land deal… especially if you’re looking to apply grants (of which there are many).

And that’s where option agreements come into the picture.

As a legal contract where you agree to pay a small fee to the seller to lock the price/not sell to anyone else for the designated timeframe (agreed upon between you and the seller), option agreements are becoming increasingly popular ways for families to fund their dream land purchase.

Ironically, they are also becoming increasingly popular ways for foreign solar developers to approach rural landowners about selling their land to them in the future as well.

With the largest wealth transfer of our lifetimes now underway in the form of farmland, it’s a much better future if you buy this land as opposed to renewable corporations out of foreign countries looking to take our best farmland out of commission.

Therefore, let’s dive into option agreements, how to establish them, how to use them to your advantage as both the buyer or seller, and the pros and cons of buying land in this way.