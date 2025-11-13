Small town America… it’s where you go to collect your thoughts, shop at farmers’ markets, and book a room at a cozy bed and breakfast during the holiday season. It’s where hotshots from the big cities go to write their books, take in the idyllic landscapes, and have meaningful conversations with strangers at the bar in diners that have been around for 70-years.

It’s also where multinational corporations, many of them out of Canada, Spain, and Denmark, come to town to take advantage of limited budgets that are stretched thinly by local governments when managing schools, roads, and other basic necessities.

These corporations know it. They know small towns don’t have the funds to challenge anything they do, on both a policy and legal basis.

And they’re taking advantage of it.

“I am all for renewable energy… I just don’t understand why the panels can’t go on rooftops?”

“Why can’t we put the panels over parking garages and parking lots? Or highway meridians?”

“What about failing malls? Why not put the panels on mall rooftops and parking lots?”

I see these suggestions under my social media posts every day… and for good reason: they make logical sense. There are millions of acres of parking lots, parking garages, big box rooftops, strip mall rooftops, highway meridians, and brown sites across the US. If these sites were utilized efficiently for renewable energy, developers wouldn’t need to touch an inch of farmland, wetlands, prairies, or protected habitats.

But they’re coming for the farmland anyway. They’re coming to our small towns, showing up with backdoor pre-approval for their permits, long before the public hearing is held to make rural folk feel like “our voices are being heard.”

They’re coming to our small towns because they know village governments do not possess the money and resources to push back on the renewable agenda.

Conversations with a solar corporation out of Santa Monica

I walked outside of the Town of Saratoga meeting building this past June, having given a speech inside in support of the Solar Facilities Law that was later passed. An individual inside disagreed with my speech, stating to the town board that it was in their best interest to welcome solar in with open arms.

He approached me in the parking lot, determined to change my viewpoint.

“You need the power these panels are going to generate,” he said to me.

“No, we don’t. We don’t need any additional power here in Upstate NY. YOU need the power for incoming AI data centers and battery storage facilities down in the NYC region. It’s not about turning lights on up here at all. Just look at the amount of people who have LEFT New York since 2020,” I said.

We continued for a few minutes. He was getting noticeably angrier.

I finally said to him, “Tell me the truth. Why are you in our little town up here by the Hudson River? All the way from Santa Monica to our little town… why are you here?”

His answer summed it up.

“We face a smaller regulatory burden and overall push back in rural areas,” he said. “It makes it easier and faster for the solar complex to be up-and-running in these kinds of places. When approaching cities about solar energy, we have to go through so many different rounds of permitting and signing off with city, county, and state-level requirements.”

He was careful to end it there.

I knew the real translation in my head at that moment: these solar corporations are in small town America because they know we can’t fund a formidable defense against multinational corporations that have unlimited money coming in from green energy subsidies and private investors.

Just look at the amount of money these companies are able to pay landowners. As the Times Union reported this week, solar corporations are able to pay farmers 3 to 4 times more per acre than they would get in the open market. The farmer earns more money by allowing these panels to rot on their land than they do harvesting the food we eat.

If these corporations were operating in a fair and open market, they would not be able to pay quadruple for land. The result is a food autonomy crisis that is not too far away in the future if we keep turning our best farmland over to foreign corporations.

The deck is already stacked

Renewable corporations come armed with teams of attorneys, lobbyists, and environmental consultants who specialize in the state’s permitting process (in New York, that’s the Office of Renewable Energy Siting). At the same time, developers often enter host community agreements, PILOT deals, or “good neighbor” payments with individuals or municipalities.

These good neighbor payments secure silence from people and towns in exchange for payments.

Because of this imbalance, the public interest, especially environmental and farmland protection, is often left without strong legal representation. The towns do not have enough money to challenge the state, nor the corporation, in a legal manner. Politically, it’s a lose-lose for the town as well: they risk upsetting residents that have signed the good neighbor agreements while alienating the farmers that leased over their land.

The result is state governments, in bed with corporations, pillaging our best land across the country right now. Zero consideration for future environmental and agricultural impacts has been discussed. One could argue, more than being about the power generated itself, that this is a blatant land grab, an effort to take our country’s best land out of the hands of private citizens, and place it into the hands of our government.

So what’s the solution here?

I am not claiming my nonprofit, American Land Rescue Fund, can raise enough money to go head-to-head with a multinational corporation. But maybe, just maybe, there are some legal angles here that have not yet been tried with the state. We cannot allow our state governments to sell off our best land and farms to corporations for back-door deals. We have to fight for it.

The best way I know how is raising money for environmental attorneys to challenge this in the way the towns cannot. I am not beholden to anything politically, nor am I signed to good neighbor agreements. I am my own entity. And I thank everyone who has supported the nonprofit thus far.

I have met with 3 different law firms and will update everyone when some contracts have been signed.

Hang in there. I know time is of the essence. It is my hope that a legal precedence can be set here that helps those of you around the country.

More to come.

