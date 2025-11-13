House of Green

David W Runyan II
the problem is state and federal tax incentives . . . those bastards want every forest clear cut and plastered with solar panels . . . the towns would not have a problem like this if the state and feds weren’t beholden to the globalists

Corrie
These corporations are like the Terminator, and they just keep coming. Linking here to the CELDF (community environmental league defense fund) community primer in case it offers any ideas and connections. They’ve been fighting these fkers for 30 years. They are an ecologically-centered group, so they see the wide lens or systems view of industrial development.

http://celdf.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/CELDF_Consult-Info-Primer_V8.pdf?emci=1d232849-cebf-f011-8196-6045bdfe8e9c&emdi=27d3e7e5-7fc0-f011-8196-6045bdfe8e9c&ceid=35386962

