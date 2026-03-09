I bought close to 7 acres of land in 2023 with one singular focus in mind: save the pollinators. I couldn’t read any more studies about the plummeting bee and butterfly numbers across North America, signaling grave environmental problems on the horizon.

I knew I alone wouldn’t be able to solve the problem. But, we are a social species, and sometimes seeing a neighbor or girl online post about it just might inspire the next person to do something.

It has been a rewarding journey since then seeing how many people also want to save the pollinators. I’ve learned a lot and debunked misconceptions that I believe stop so many everyday people from helping as well.

Therefore, whether you want to use a window box, a balcony, a rooftop, a backyard, or a garden, the tiniest pit stops of food, water, and safety for our winged friends can - and will - make a difference in their short little lives.

Here’s what I’d do first if I was starting my pollinator-saving-journey from scratch this spring.