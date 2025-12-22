We are living through the largest wealth transfer of our lifetimes. Most are unaware it’s even happening. $24 trillion dollars worth of farmland is now changing hands (and started changing hands in 2023) through 2043. There’s about 17-years left of a monstrous transfer of farmland, barns, and farming assets from the aging class of American farmers to their heirs, or more commonly, outside buyers that are looking to get in on this land transfer.

Unfortunately, solar and wind corporations, developers, and foreign entities are aware this land transfer is happening. But that doesn’t mean everyday people can’t get in on the action. In fact, we NEED you to get in on the action if we want to shift to a small-scale farming model in the future that feeds people locally while dumping fewer pesticides into the soil.

The problem is that land isn’t exactly affordable today. It’s one of the reasons long-time farmers are getting out of the game. Holding onto 400+ acres today makes it incredibly hard to turn a profit, which is why I am such a proponent of small-scale farming (fewer taxes and stewarding burdens).

But, for you, as someone thinking about either starting a homestead, getting out of the city, growing your own food, getting your family into the country, or wanting to save the pollinators or conserve our ailing land, you don’t need 400 acres to do any of that.

In fact, you need less than 2 acres to do most of the things I just described.

If you’re wondering where to buy your 2 to 10 acres that you desperately want to own, in this article, I going to break down the average cost-per-acre of farmland in 8 different states for 2026. After we witnessed a massive migration of people from New York and California to North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida between 2023 and 2025, I am going to cover other states you might not have considered for your homestead.

The less attention on a state, the more affordable it’s going to be. And we need people saving land in EVERY state! Not just the trendy ones.

So without further ado, here are 8 states with quality, affordable land and supportive farming communities you may want to call home in 2026.