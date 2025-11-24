From buying land with a loan through Farm Credit, to getting a loan with the USDA or working with nonprofits to find affordable farmland, I am wrapping up my series “Unconventional Ways to Buy Farmland” here at week #20 on the topic of sealed-bids.

Most people think land is sold in one of two ways: publicly through the open market, like on Zillow, or through public county auctions.

There is a third and “quieter” way to get your hands on some rural acreage this year in the form of sealed-bids, otherwise known as private land auctions.

Sealed bids are used when landowners want to sell quietly, without publicity, speculation, or bidding wars… and they often result in prices far below market value. The seller has some sort of incentive to keep the sale private (we will explore this further below) and as an interested buyer, you have the opportunity to benefit from this quiet exchange of property.

In fact, you can access some of the best parcels in the country this way… if you know where to find them.

Therefore, I am going to break down what a sealed-bid is, how to find them/work through them, why they benefit the seller and the buyer, and the pros and cons of acquiring your acreage this way.

So without further ado, let’s dive into sealed-bids.