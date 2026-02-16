When I put in an offer on my 6.74 acres of land in 2023, there were some hidden costs looming on the horizon that I had no idea awaited me. Though this was not my first real estate transaction, it was my first time buying nearly raw land that I planned to develop into the homestead it is today.

Some costs were more expensive than I had anticipated, and others were cheaper. Still, I learned in the end that even though land may appear to be “cheap” relative to other parcels on the market, there will be some catches along the way that will even out the total financial burden.

In other words, when it comes to land, you get what you pay for.

If you’re thinking about buying rural land this year, and you want to conservatively budget ahead of time, I am going to share some of the hidden costs you may not know to anticipate before you put in your offer.

It is my desire to make rural land ownership more accessible to the masses as we weather one of the biggest wealth transfers ($24 trillion dollars worth of farmland is changing hands between now and 2043) of our lifetimes.

So without further ado, here are some hidden costs to review before buying your acreage this year.