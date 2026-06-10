House of Green

House of Green

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Little Humpbacked Horse's avatar
Little Humpbacked Horse
17h

In a sane world the osprey would be sufficient cause to deny a permit for that particular facility.

You have compiled an impressive portfolio of environmental, cultural, historical and economic reasons to slow this initiative down.

I do hope that your NewsMax appearance gets the attention of some new allies.

You have become the Erin Brockovich for this generation.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Hyde Insight's avatar
Hyde Insight
20h

I lived and kayaked in Florida near Wiggins Pass in Naples. Toured the back bays, inland open waters and mangroves. There was one place off the pass, where I made a turn to head into those areas. Every year an Osprey was perched high above and straight in front of me. She would usually “bitch me out!” I’d talk gently to her and paddle wide of her nest. Eventually, she’d calm down and I’d pass. This became a yearly ritual. Have encountered many in my years here, they’re beautiful and intelligent, though I never knew they migrated north, away from Florida’s rather warm summers! Only once ever saw a male companion. They pick some unusual places to nest. There’s another one in my bike riding area. Perched high in a neighborhood on canals and inlets.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexandra Fasulo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture