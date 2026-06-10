Note: all of these photos are owned and captured by me, Alexandra Fasulo.

Date captured: May 27, 2026.

Location: Fort Edward, New York.

I’ve always loved osprey. They felt like creatures from home to me when I briefly lived in Florida for 3-years and so desperately knew, one day, that I wanted to move back home to Upstate New York. These raptors nest in the North throughout the summer, and fly back to warmer climates come September.

Now, they are welcome sights of spring for me here in New York’s North Country. Osprey return back to their same platforms, year-after-year, early April along the Hudson River. Though they migrate south for the winter, they do so as individuals (without their mates).

But when they come home to raise their young back north, a mated pair (they mate for life) will return to the same established nest and meet up once more.

Many of those established nests line the Hudson River. My farm sits close to this river in Schuylerville, New York. This same river also borders the Fort Edward Solar project map, and is (yes, unbelievably) the location of the PCB Superfund Site that occurred at the hands of General Electric.

The Hudson River is one of the largest migratory corridors for bird species throughout the entire Northeast.

As raptors, osprey rely almost entirely on fish for their diet.

As a bird that dives into water frequently, their safety will be jeopardized by hundreds of acres of solar panels nestled next to the Hudson River. The panels give off a polarized light that is perceived by birds to be water. This is known as the “lake effect” that has been documented at solar facilities. Birds mistake the panels for water and dive, from great heights, into the panels, colliding and causing severe injuries, or commonly, death.

If you’ve ever seen a solar complex from an airplane above, you will, at first, mistake it for a body of water as well. I noticed many over Virginia/North Carolina that looked exactly like a lake to me from a Delta flight.

Though these raptors can’t speak for themselves, I certainly will do everything in my power to get the word out about their right to live and hunt safely, without light reflected off Chinese-made solar panels.

For a bird that returns to its established nest, awaiting the arrival of its mate that it has chosen for life, every spring, it deserves, at the very least, our reverence and respect for the treacherous journey it makes to keep the species alive.

Welcome to your summer home, ospreys.

For more of my wildlife photography and field notes, I upload the imagery to this publication Instagram as well. Check it out: https://www.instagram.com/houseofgreenmagazine.