It’s no secret that it took me roughly 18-months to get a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) for my now barndominium structure on my land.

This was the first time I had a property built out from scratch, starting with nothing but raw land and a well. I had engaged in previous real estate transactions prior to this homestead, but nothing prepared me for what loomed on the horizon with navigating local town permitting, zoning, and personalities that wield more power over your build-out than they should.

If it was up to the Amish, they were done with the entire installation of my farm in less than four-months. That included hooking up electricity to the structure after it took National Grid (the electric provision company here) around six-months to actually bring electricity to the front of my property.

Once the Amish had completed my property, it took around another 13 months to walk away with a Certificate of Occupancy that I proudly have framed and hung in my barn.

Why did this take so long?

I’ve reflected on the reality of local town permitting and spoken to enough people that went through a similar experience as myself to finally explain why it took the town over a year to let me “live” in my structure.

I am not saying that this was right or fair. But it was the reality nonetheless, so if you’re thinking about building out a homestead, what I am about to share will save you time… and we all know time is money. In the case of having a property built, time costs a tremendous amount of money.

Allow me to explain.