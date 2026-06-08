House of Green

House of Green

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John C. Krieg's avatar
John C. Krieg
3d

Stringing enough contiguous land together to provide adequate habitat for so many species is a real challenge. The real estate developers always leapfrog over urban infill land to get to the cheaper land on the outskirts and then expect the city to run utilities out to their projects. Whatever saves them the nickel. Relly good shots. Thank you.

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