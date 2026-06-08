Note: all of these photos are owned and captured by me, Alexandra Fasulo.

Date captured: March 31, 2026.

Location: Fort Edward Grasslands, New York.

I started falling in love with northern harriers when I first visited the Fort Edward Grasslands September 2025. I was not familiar with a bird species that manages to encapsulate elements of falcons, hawks, and owls, all rolled into one feathered masterpiece. I was fascinated.

When I learned that they are state-endangered and will be pushed even closer to extinction with the eradication of the Fort Edward Grasslands, I knew I needed to act.

As someone who has always loved photography and videography, the best way I knew how to help these powerfully beautiful animals was to start documenting them.

And so I did.

It’s hard to describe how much contiguous acreage is needed for these hauntingly striking giants of the sky to hunt and breed. They need hundreds upon hundreds of acres. That’s why their habitat is disappearing to development so quickly.

Studies out of Cornell have found that they won’t nest anywhere within or even near solar complexes. These animals are much smarter than we give them credit for. I’d argue they’re smarter than most people I know today.

The moment I made eye contact with a northern harrier earlier this year, I felt a wise, all-knowing calmness communicated back to me. As if they are land and air guardians of the Northern part of our continent, tapping into an ancient wisdom that perhaps only the Native Americans before us knew.

I tell the northern harriers out loud, as I stand on the viewing decks, that I will do whatever it takes to preserve their home here in Upstate New York. It’s the least I could do.

I have witnessed harriers regularly at the grasslands from October until April of this year. Though many will migrate north into Canada for the summer, some couples stay behind. I have been fortunate enough to open up my own land, right at my homestead, to a northern harrier couple that has chosen the location to be its year-round home.

If you’ve never witnessed this raptor in action, I highly recommend adding them to your birding list.

Though, after witnessing aggressive, and frankly, disgusting behavior from bird photographers at these locations, please treat the birds respectfully and do not “rush at them” or disturb them for a perfect shot.

I believe the birds will reward you in due time if you pay your respects and honor their home. That’s what this harrier did one day, nearly 6-months after I spent many hours, outside in the cold, coming to understand their ways.

For more of my wildlife photography and field notes, I upload the imagery to this publication Instagram as well. Check it out: https://www.instagram.com/houseofgreenmagazine.