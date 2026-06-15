House of Green

House of Green

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Lori Vallen's avatar
Lori Vallen
3d

Prayers for consent. Good luck with your lawsuit. And in one way I hope it does go nationwide so that everyone could learn and support. A gal in California.

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Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
3dEdited

You are doing amazing work.

Have you hired personal security yet?

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