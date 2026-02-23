As I like to tell people I meet: my life is one big side quest. It’s true. I feel like I’ve lived five different lives at the ripe old age of 33 today. I’ve worked in politics, I’ve lived in New York City, I started a freelancing agency, I wrote and published a book, I traveled as a digital nomad, I bought and lost a house in Florida to a hurricane, and I decided I was done with all of it in 2023 when I found the 6.74 acres of raw land that would become mine with nothing but a signature and a Farm Credit loan.

Perhaps, in my subconscious, I knew I couldn’t continue on at that pace. Don’t get me wrong… I am still full of too many ideas and surging waves of energy. But I think I knew by 2023, I couldn’t continue on in the way I had been living. I sought out the opposite of fast-paced changes, moving around the planet, and buying plane tickets on a whim.

I sought out farming.

Those of you who have been following me since my freelancing days can probably physically see and detect in my writing how much I have changed since buying that land. But for those of you who are new here or want a more intimate peek into what has changed inside my mind, this article is going to cover how working my land has fundamentally, spiritually, and physically changed who I am, how I approach time, freedom, and money, and how I hope and pray others make the same choice for their lives in the years to come.

Let’s get into it.